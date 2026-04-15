Rutgers Basketball center Emmanuel Ogbole set to enter Transfer Portal

Rutgers Basketball senior big man Emmanuel Ogbole plans to enter his name in the Transfer Portal, while seeking a waiver for an additional year of eligibility, sources tells On3’s Joe Tipton.

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The 6-foot-10, 270-pound senior hails from Aune-Adoka, Nigeria and came over the United Stated in 2022, where he enrolled in the JUCO ranks and played the 2022-23 season for Monroe College. Following a strong season at Monroe, he earned an offer from Rutgers and not too long after that he ended up signing with the Scarlet Knights.

Ogbole spent three seasons with the Scarlet Knights, appearing in 67 games and made a total of 45 starts. This past season, Ogbole appeared in 34 games (30 starts) and averaged 4.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 block per game, while shooting 59.8% from the field.

As mentioned before, Ogbole is still seeking a waiver to earn that extra year and is currently out of eligibility.

To see what other Scarlet Knights are leaving, returning, or the program added this offseason, check out the Rutgers Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker here.