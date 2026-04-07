Rutgers Basketball guard Dorian Jones to enter Transfer Portal

The first of Rutgers‘ seven-man 2025 high school recruiting class will now depart after one season.

Freshman guard Dorian Jones will enter the transfer portal after one season, multiple sources confirmed to The Knight Report.

Jones redshirted the 2025-26 season after enrolling late in the summer, and was formerly an Ohio State signee. He eventually requested out of his National Letter of Intent with the Buckeyes in June of 2025, and committed to the Scarlet Knights in August. He was originally leaning towards committing to Rutgers in 2024 when he first committed to Ohio State, but now leaves after a year without seeing the court.

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The 6-foot-4, 160-pound shooting guard sat as the 93rd-ranked recruit in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He was the highest-rated commit of the Scarlet Knights’ class at the time of his decision.

Rutgers first offered Jones in 2023, and he later took an official visit in April of 2024. At the time of his original commitment to the Buckeyes, Jones had narrowed down his finalists to Ohio State, Rutgers, Michigan, and Missouri.

He was initially considered a Scarlet Knight lean for much of his initial recruitment, even heading into the final days before he opted to commit to Ohio State. He eventually chose the Buckeyes on July 1st, 2024.

Jones played his high school basketball at Richmond Heights, and was also a standout guard for All-Ohio Red on the EYBL Circuit.

He now becomes the second Scarlet Knight go through the transfer portal process, joining Bryce Dortch earlier on Monday afternoon. The transfer portal officially opened at midnight on Tuesday.