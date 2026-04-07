Rutgers Basketball guard Harun Zrno to enter Transfer Portal

Rutgers Basketball has suffered another transfer portal departure of the offseason, as freshman guard Harun Zrno plans to enter the Transfer Portal, sources confirm to The Knight Report.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound freshman hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and originally committed to and signed with Indiana as a Class of 2025 prospect, but the Hoosiers ended up firing Mike Woodson and Zrno re-opened his recruitment. It wasn’t until about a month later when Rutgers made an all out push for Zrno and they were able to secure his commitment in late April.

Zrno spent one season with the Scarlet Knights, appearing in 34 total games (15 starts) this past year. In those games, Zrno averaged 6.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. As far as his shooting goes, he shot 35.6% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc for the year.

The 21-year old Zrno will have three years of eligibility remaining.