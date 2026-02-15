Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks Maryland Postgame

Rutgers Basketball Head Coach Steve Pikiell met with the media following the Scarlet Knights’ win over Maryland inside Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Steve Pikiell spoke with the media to offer an immediate reaction to his program’s performance and talked about what he saw in the 25th game of the season.

Coach Pikiell’s Opening Statement:

“Thanks for being here on a Sunday. I appreciate the great environment today. I’m thankful all the legends were back — we honored three of our former great players, and I thought that was awesome.

I appreciate the history here. Having them back yesterday to talk to our team — hearing their stories about the recruiting process, how they played here, who they lived with, the family and friends they met — it was just awesome. We had a ton of letterwinners back, too.

I’m proud of our guys. It was a really good week of practice — spirited practices. We got better and did a really good job preparing. Maryland had won their last two games. They beat a really good Minnesota team after Minnesota beat Michigan State, and then they beat Iowa, who was on a six-game winning streak. So this was a concerning game. They’ve got dangerous scorers.

I thought we did a really good job. I respect that program — they always play hard — but we made a little bit of a stand today with our defense. The week of work showed. We defended without fouling, which is a huge key for us. I’m really pleased and thankful.

The cheerleaders were awesome, the band, the dance team, the student section — it was great. I appreciate that more than you guys know.”

Coach Pikiell on Harun’s strong start to the second half and Rutgers’ defense:

“They average 71 or 72 points a game, so to hold them to 57 was huge. It was the first time we strung together two really good halves of defense.

They’re dangerous. They’ve got some explosive guys — I think one of them has had 40 in a game this year and has scored a ton of points in his career. Harun got us off to a good start in the second half, but our defense was the story. We didn’t let them score. We strapped it up and did a good job.

We put in some new stuff, some new coverages, and I think that helped us a little bit, too. Just having a great week of practice — we’re young and it’s a tough stretch — but these guys worked, and I appreciate that.”

Coach Pikiell on ending the losing streak:

“When you’re young and working your tail off and not getting rewarded, it’s huge to finally break through.

We’ve got a stretch here where we have to stay focused. This league is about win streaks and losing streaks — it’s tough. I just liked the way we focused all week.

Our defense held a team in the 50s, and that hasn’t happened around here in a while. I’m very proud of them. They locked in and got rewarded for it.

Offensively, down the stretch, we made our free throws. We got to the free-throw line. During this losing streak, we haven’t been getting there. That’s a huge key for us because it allows us to do some different things defensively. And keeping them off the free-throw line is big for us moving forward.

We’ve just got to keep practicing with heart and keep getting better.”

Coach Pikiell on his halftime message:

“At halftime, they were probably waiting for me to come in yelling and screaming, but I actually liked the way we were playing.

We just didn’t take care of the ball — we had eight turnovers, three of them on out-of-bounds plays against their switches. That’s not a great recipe for us. In the second half, we settled in and only turned it over twice, which helped us get up more shot attempts.

I told them we were playing hard enough. We were doing a really good job on some of their dangerous players. I said, ‘Now we’ve got 40 minutes — it’s time to string together 40 minutes.’ And they did.

They took it personally and did a really good job. I’m pleased. Forty minutes of effort is the key for us.”

Coach Pikiell on Tariq getting to the free-throw line 13 times:

“He’s smart, he’s crafty — he has a knack for it.

With the way Harun was shooting from distance, and everyone kind of chipping in, it made things interesting. I also thought Kaden Powers gave us some really good minutes in the second half.

I expect a lot from Tariq. I liked his defense, too. He had a tough assignment guarding one of the leading scorers in the league, and I liked the job he did on that end.

He’s really unique with his ability to get fouled. He just has a knack for it.”

Coach Pikiell on the crowd and atmosphere:

“This place is great. I’m really pleased for our guys — they worked hard.

It’s a tough league, and to have the legends back and the place packed on a Sunday means a lot. People could be doing anything else. Our marketing team does a great job, and it was fun basketball, too. Maryland has talented guys — Buzz does a great job.

To get everyone back and have so many alums here means a lot. I was here my first year when no one was here, so I always appreciate it. It’s been a great transformation, and the fans keep coming.

Through the ups and downs, they show up. When they’re good, we’re good. It helps our guys — they love that energy.”

