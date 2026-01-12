Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks Northwestern Postgame

Rutgers Basketball Head Coach Steve Pikiell met with the media following the Scarlet Knights’ overtime win versus Northwestern inside Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Steve Pikiell spoke with the media to offer an immediate reaction to his program’s performance and talked about what he saw in the 17th game of the season.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

Head Coach Steve Pikiell

Opening Statement

“It was an awesome college basketball game, from start to finish. It was great to have everyone loud and proud. It is our fourth game in ten days, it is a young team. We just kept fighting in the game, and finally outrebounded a team. We took care of the ball. These guys were awesome. Dylan Grant was sick for the last three days and he had the best plus-minus on the team. He was not himself, but he gave us everything. We needed everyone we had foul trouble and everything. Northwestern has been very good in all their games. They have been a team that is so well coached, Nick Martinelli is the leading scorer in the country. Everyone has guarded him every different way. I think we did a decent job on him. Thirty four points and twelve rebounds does not say that, but he is very efficient. He has been around the league. Just a great Rutgers win, we figured out a way, I am so proud of these guys. We are getting better, and they earned a couple days off.”

Coach Pikiell on Darren Buchanan Jr.’s Performance

“He wanted the match-up and when Dylan Grant was out, he knew it was going to be a big night. He stayed out of foul trouble too because Nick Martinelli does a great job of getting people in foul trouble big, big free throws. How about the block at the end? He is practicing better; he is just doing a better job in all areas. I am really proud of him. He took on the challenge of being the best player and the best scorer in the country. It is not an easy task and he did a great job too so I am really thankful and his improvement has been dramatic.”

Coach Pikiell on Winning in Overtime for the Second Game

“We were down a lot today, but I talk to these guys a lot, and they know and are tired of hearing me. It is rebounds and turnovers, and we did a great job in both those areas tonight to get us. We did plays when we had to. J Mike (Jamicheal Davis) made a huge three from the corner, hits that shot clock going down, he was unguardable and had it going again. Just got to the line 9 times, which helps us a great deal. Everyone chipped in, this is a great team win and we needed the entire roster tonight. They earned a good day.”

Coach Pikiell on Outrebounding Northwestern and the Team’s Rebound Consistency

“We are a big ten team, it is a step for us because the guys know how important it is. They are starting to catch on since it is a forty-five-minute league. I would say forty-minute league but you just look at the scores of Northwestern against Michigan State, they are up big at Michigan State at halftime, and it comes down to a few possessions and a few plays and we were able to get a couple more than them tonight. The backboard was huge so it worked out in our success.”

Coach Pikiell on Point Generation off the Bench and Tariq Francis Hot Hand

“Tariq [Tariq Francis] played 35 minutes tonight so the only time I pulled him out was when he was tired but he is in a good groove. He has given us tremendous minutes and we have to compete every day and tonight, it was his night and June’s [Darren Buchanan Jr.] night too. Some other nights have been J. Mike’s [Jamichael Davis] night, and Dylan Grant’s night, and that is kind of the team we are and these guys are getting better. They are learning, they are accepting whatever roles and who plays well, plays a lot. So when you look at the minutes the guys will play a lot and well.”

Coach Pikiell on the Strategy against Nick Martinelli Tonight

“We had a few different things that we wanted to do. We did a really good job of hard hedging them. I have watched every team guard him differently and none of them have been successful. I think he scored twenty or more points in every game but two. He is a professional scorer. He is efficient. He is really unique. I think we did a really good job; our guards had to get over on screen coverage. We tried a little bit of everything. He scores in a lot of ways too, and you have to guard him from three-point land too.”

Coach Pikiell on Crucial Moments of Defensive Plays

“It is huge, once we settled down after the first 10 minutes, I thought our defense was pretty good and they are a really good offensive team. They are very, very efficient so we are getting better, we are not where I want to be, but the rebounds are a huge part of this and scoring 77 points too means we did not turn the ball over. So there is a lot of good things that come. I want us to get to the free throw line even more. I know we went 27 times. They actually went 29 times and that helps our defense, because we can switch up some different things and give them some different looks. But we are trying to get better. We are really trying to get better. It is a young group that had not been in these environments and Jersey Mike’s was great for us tonight too and the people were awesome. So I am thankful for the crowd.”

Coach Pikiell on the death of former governor of New Jersey Richard Codey

“Today is a sad day and my prayers go out to his family. Governor Codey was good for all sports in New Jersey. He was an advocate for youth sports. He was a college sports fan and was helpful when we needed the APC built. You need friends in high places to get some stuff done here on this campus. He was a great guy and also was a season ticket holder for 10 years here at Rutgers and I’m really proud that he came and supported us for so long. It is a sad day for New Jersey especially when a good person who had the best interest of everybody passes on. I am very thankful, you know, for all he did for youth sports, for high school sports, very much was a sports advocate. His advocacy is one of his legacies.

Coach on Chris Nwuli performance and where he anticipates Chris’ performance in the future

“Chris is getting better and better. He is playing more and more every night. He was ready to help us and he is another guy who had to guard Martinelli tonight. It is a tough matchup for him but he is getting more and more comfortable. He is practicing better. He stepped out and hit a big 3 tonight and played with some great energy and he played well.”

The Knight Report is part of On3 Sports

With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.

There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football team ahead of the upcoming Transfer Portal, latest recruit scoop, team news and more.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

If you are having issues with accessing or logging in to the On3 network or The Knight Report, please email us at [email protected] and we will do our best to help you shortly!



💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?



Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON YOUTUBE