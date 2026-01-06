Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks Oregon Postgame

Rutgers Basketball Head Coach Steve Pikiell met with the media following the Scarlet Knights’ 88-85 overtime win versus Oregon inside Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday night.

Following the game, Steve Pikiell spoke with the media to offer an immediate reaction to his program’s performance and talked about what he saw in the 15th game of the season.

Head Coach Steve Pikiell

“Thanks for being here—what an awesome crowd. Obviously, a great game. Oregon is really talented. They have the best big guy in the league in Nate Bittle—he can score inside and shoot the three.

I’m really proud of our guys. They’ve been working hard and getting better. We only turned the ball over seven times, which is huge in a game that went an extra five minutes. We made our free throws, and we had a huge play at the end—I just watched it.

I couldn’t be more proud. Our guys flew around, stayed connected, and had each other’s backs. This is a really good win coming off a tough loss to Ohio State the other day.

We’ve got a quick turnaround with Illinois coming up. Every game in this league is a challenge—Ohio State has the best point guard, Oregon has the best big guy, and Illinois might have the best starting five, plus maybe the Freshman of the Year. The challenges keep coming, but tonight was a really good night and a really good win for us.”

Pikiell on What He Told His Players Going into Overtime After a Questionable Call

“We had five more minutes—you can’t do anything about the rest. I told them these games are wars, and this one was going to take 45 minutes.

I didn’t spend much time on it, honestly. You can’t change any of that. I’m proud of this team for showing growth—playing a lot of young guys, including freshman Lino Mark.

And how about Tariq Francis tonight—30 points. Jamichael Davis does a little bit of everything for us; he’s one of our leading rebounders. I went with the small group tonight—they played with great energy and defended.

I was thankful we refocused for those final five minutes and played winning basketball. That was winning time, and we made sure we won.”

Pikiell on the Officials’ Calls

“I’m onto the next thing. I’ll watch it on film, but you can’t review or change it. I thought Lino Mark did a fantastic job on both of those plays, and I thought the whistle went against us. We fought through it.

Great job by our guys staying focused on what mattered.”

Pikiell on Rutgers’ Resilience

“They played with great toughness. They’re focused and getting better. I didn’t love our rebounding—that’s something we talked about at halftime and will continue to harp on.

I love the fact that we didn’t turn the ball over and scored 88 points. We got to the free-throw line and made them. We were able to change up our defenses, especially off free throws.

There were a lot of positives, and some of what we saw tonight is exactly what we’ve been seeing in practice. We just have to keep getting better.”

Pikiell on Darren Buchanan’s Performance (13 points, key OT shots)

“I thought defensively he was really good. He guarded multiple positions—big guys, small guys.

Offensively, he knocked down the three and had that great baseline drive where he didn’t settle for a jump shot and finished through contact. But most importantly, I loved his defense.

He gave us great minutes off the bench. Our bench has become a real strength for us, and it has to continue.”

Pikiell on Playing Three Guards and Their Versatility

“They had great energy tonight—Lino Mark, Tariq Francis, and Jamichael Davis. The matchups were good, and they didn’t foul.

Every game is different, but I liked how they played. We didn’t have great energy in the first half, but it was much better in the second, and those guys gave us that spark.”

Pikiell on Mark, Francis, and Davis Elevating the Team

“They’re all unique and bring different things. Lino is fast—you saw that—and he had a career night. He’s getting downhill, making plays, watching more film, and getting better.

People don’t always understand how tough it is for freshmen in this league—it’s the best league in the country. You have to live through it, then learn how to thrive, and he’s starting to do that.

Tariq is in a really good place, and he practices that way. He watched a ton of film leading up to this game, and it paid off.

And Darren Buchanan—practice habits become game habits, and we’re starting to figure that out.”

Pikiell on the Impact of Ball Pressure

“We’ve gotten a lot better at it and put a lot of time into it. Getting to the free-throw line helps us set our defense and change things up.

The more we work on it and show film, the better they get—and they’re starting to be rewarded for that work. It also allows us to play three small guards and open the floor full court.

I tell them all the time—it doesn’t matter what size we play. If you rebound, you’ll play. Jamichael Davis sticks his nose in there—he had five rebounds. Grab five rebounds and you’ll be on the floor.”

Pikiell on the Guards’ Effort

“That’s why they’re here—Francis, Davis, and Mark. They did a great job. Kaden Powers is coming along too—he’s unique and can really do some things. It was his first start tonight, and he’s made tremendous progress.

I lean on these guys. They pick up full court every day, they have to be in great shape, they run our team, and they bring the energy. I ask a lot from them—scoring, rebounding, defending, not turning it over—and they’re earning their minutes.”

Pikiell on Tariq Francis as a Go-To Scorer

“He’s been a go-to scorer all year and can score in a lot of different ways. Kaden Powers is starting to blend into that role, Lino is getting there, Jamichael’s three-point percentage has improved a lot since his freshman year, and Bryce Dortch is getting better.

We’ve got a long way to go, but this was a really good win. Eighty-eight points against a really good Oregon team—and Nate Bittle is a problem. Seven-foot-two, can shoot threes, score in the post—there aren’t many of those guys left in college basketball. Great win.”

