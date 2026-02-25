Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks Washington Postgame

Rutgers Basketball Head Coach Steve Pikiell met with the media following the Scarlet Knights’ loss to Washington inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the game, Steve Pikiell spoke with the media to offer an immediate reaction to his program’s performance and talked about what he saw in the 28th game of the season.

Steve Pikiell‘s Opening Statement

I want to thank everyone who came out today. This has been the worst blizzard I’ve experienced in my 10 years. Despite the conditions, I appreciate our fans for bringing energy in the last seven minutes. Washington played better than us today. Our guys gave their all, but you can’t spot a team like this that many points and expect to come back. We had many makeable shots, especially in the first half, and we need to convert those. Our defense has to step up as well; allowing 79 points is too much. Hannes Steinbach is a first-round draft pick and really dominated inside. Congratulations to Washington. We have a lot to fight for and need to bounce back to stop taking steps backward.

Steve Pikiell on Paint Defense and Playing Time for Emmanuel Ogbole

I chose to play Darren Buchanan because he brought us energy. He had a great game, finishing with 17 points and getting to the free-throw line. Steinbach was the issue; I knew from watching film that he’s a first-round pick and leads the nation in offensive rebounds. He only got three today, so we need better minutes from everyone.

Steve Pikiell on Team Energy in the Second Half

It was the first half that got us down. We had opportunities to cut the lead but missed a couple of fast-break layups. We need to play better and convert the makeable shots. Defensively, our guys have shown improvement, but Washington is very talented. Wesley Yates was a problem for us last year, and Diallo can really heat up. Peterson is a dangerous shooter, and Steinbach has been a challenge for everyone, not just Rutgers.

Steve Pikiell on Coaching Against Former Teammate Lathan Sommerville

I love Lathan; he’s an awesome kid. But we need to improve, and Steinbach was a real challenge for us.

Steve Pikiell on Points Between Emmanuel Ogbole and Bryce Dortch

Darren also played the five spot. We tried to utilize his speed, quickness, and strength there.

Steve Pikiell on Upcoming Road Games at Maryland and Michigan State

We want to take the next step, like we did a couple of weeks ago. We were defending well and connected as a team. We need to get back to that. We’re young, and while some players are improving, we must be more consistent in our play, defense, and scoring. Scoring only 42 points tonight is not enough; our defense must hold teams to a ower score.

Steve Pikiell on Pressing Strategy at This Point in the Season

Getting to the free-throw line helps our press, but there’s still work to be done. I have certain lineups I prefer for pressing, but they can create rebounding challenges. Your full-court team isn’t always your best half-court team. We can’t spot teams points and then rely on our press to save us.

Steve Pikiell on Lino Mark’s Performance Since His Back Injury

Our freshmen have shown real improvement. I’m proud of Lino; he’s been aggressive at the rim, finishing well, and making free throws. He’s improved his understanding of the game and is finishing against tough opponents. I have great confidence in him and am running plays for him down the stretch.

Steve Pikiell on Guards’ Rebounding Efforts This Season

We’re a rebounding team, and everyone needs to contribute. The numbers weren’t great for any of our guys. Jamichael Davis has been consistently involved, but we need more from everyone. Guards must help with rebounding, especially against teams that take long shots. We emphasize the importance of rebounding daily, as winning the rebounding battle is crucial in this league.

Steve Pikiell on Playing Denis Badalau and Chris Nwuli Late in the Game

Chris Nwuli is athletic and excels at the top of our press. I thought Denis Badalau could hit a three against their zone. He’s been practicing well, and when we’re down, it’s worth trying new strategies. Both players gave us good minutes, and I’m pleased with their contributions.

Steve Pikiell on Shot Selection in the Game

I’ll review the tape, but I saw many makeable shots. I trust shooters like Kaden Powers and Harun Zrno. We missed several layups and free throws, but our defensive struggles were more impactful. Scoring 72 points at home won’t win many games in this league; we need to focus on defense to succeed.

