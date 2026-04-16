Rutgers Basketball lands CCSU transfer forward Darin Smith Jr.

Rutgers Basketball is on the board via the Transfer Portal yet again, as they have now landed a commitment from former Central Connecticut State forward Darin Smith Jr., sources confirmed to The Knight Report.

Smith Jr. just finished up his third season with the Blue Devils before announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal on March 16th. Despite spending three season with the program, he will still have two years of eligibility remaining since he redshirted his first season.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pounder hails from Springfield, Massachusetts and becomes the second addition via the Transfer Portal this offseason for the Scarlet Knights.

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Darin Smith Jr’s background

As a member of the 2023 recruiting class, Smith Jr. was unranked as a recruit out of Vermont Academy before he would end up committing to Central Connecticut State as his only offer out of high school.

Just like we mentioned above, Smith Jr. went on to redshirt his first season with the program aka the 2023-24 season. After that, he would appear in 61 total games (31 starts) over the next two seasons, with most of those starts (30 total) coming this past season. As a redshirt sophomore, Smith Jr. averaged 20.7ppg, 5.4rpg, and 1.2apg on 45.6% from the field and 37.6% from three.

Smith Jr. also played against three high-major programs this past season, as CCSU took Boston College, Rutgers and Seton Hall. In those games, Smith Jr. averaged 18.3ppg and 4.3rpg on 42.7% from the field and 48.2% from three.

Rutgers Basketball roster breakdown

Here is how the Scarlet Knights’ roster currently projects with how many years of eligibility each have left, as the transfer portal closes on April 22nd.

Guards: Jamichael Davis (one year), Tariq Francis (one year), Lino Mark (three years), Kaden Powers (three years), Imahri Wooten (four years), Lewis Duarte (three years)

Forwards: Darren Buchanan Jr. (one year), Darrin Smith Jr. (two years)

Centers: Gevonte Ware (three years)

Davis, Francis, Mark, and Ware have all announced their re-signing with the program.