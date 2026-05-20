Rutgers Basketball lands Coastal Carolina transfer Rasheed Jones

Rutgers Basketball has added to its frontcourt rework.

The Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from Coastal Carolina transfer wing Rasheed Jones, according to reports. Jones spent two years as a Chanticleer and will have one year of eligibility left at Rutgers.

He started 61 of 64 games at Coastal Carolina and averaged 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

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Jones’ background

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound wing originally hails from Marion, Indiana, and attended Marion High School in Indianapolis.

Following a career as a 1,000-point scorer in three years, Jones started his college career at Western Carolina, but redshirted as a true freshman.

He opted to transfer and arrived at JUCO Northwest Florida State College. Jones spent one year as a Raider, averaging 11.8 points per game in 34 starts. He shot 39.7 percent on three-point attempts and 75.3 percent from the foul line. As a team, they went 29-6 and made it to the NJCAA Division I quarterfinals before falling to Barton Community College.

Following the lone year in Florida, Jones returned to the Division I ranks with Coastal Carolina. In his first year, he averaged 31 minutes while starting 29 of 32 games. He finished second on the team in scoring (11.6 points per game), assists (2.1), and three-point field goals (66). He made at least three three-pointers in 12 games, with five against North Carolina State and Georgia State.

As a redshirt junior, Jones averaged 36.3 minutes per game in 32 starts while ranking third on the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game. He also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, the latter once again ranking second on the team. Jones also ranked second on the team with 72 three-pointers made at a 36.7 percent clip. He shot 39.8 percent from the floor and 80.7 percent from the foul line to lead the team among players with at least ten attempts.

Some of his best performances came late in the season, including 29 points against Marshall on February 21st, and 26 points in 50 minutes as part of a triple-overtime victory over UMass on February 7th.

Jones on the floor

As a Chanticleer, Jones posted above-average offensive ratings (above 100) in back-to-back years, with a 105 in 2024-25 and 109.5 in 2025-26.

He shot 51 percent on shots at the rim this season and 39.1 percent on non-rim two-pointers. Of his 70 made three-pointers, 65.7 percent of them were assisted, so he had plenty of spot-up opportunities. Just ten percent of his baskets at the rim and 5.8 percent of his other two-point baskets were assisted, meaning the degree of difficulty on those shots may have been higher as self-created looks. The 21.8 percent usage rate (67th percentile nationally) also backs that up.

Jones has also maintained strong distribution numbers for both seasons, with a 15 percent assist rate and a turnover rate under 12 percent. Those numbers are also helped by the fact that Coastal Carolina ranked 360th (out of 365 Division I teams) with a 40.4 assist rate.

On the defensive side, Jones brings solid numbers with a 107.8 defensive rating and good foul numbers (two personal fouls per 40 minutes).

The plus-minus numbers were not as kind, with a total of -2.5 RAPM (rate-adjusted plus-minus, 16th percentile) and -1 defensive RAPM (26th percentile).

Jones will likely have a chance to compete for a starting wing or guard spot amid an overhauled frontcourt and backcourt heavy on returning players.

Rutgers Basketball roster breakdown

Here is how the Scarlet Knights’ roster currently projects, with how many years of eligibility each has left, as the transfer portal is closed to new entrants.

Guards: Jamichael Davis (one year), Tariq Francis (one year), Lino Mark (three years), Kaden Powers (three years), Imahri Wooten (four years), Lewis Duarte (three years)

Forwards: Darren Buchanan Jr. (one year), Darin Smith Jr. (two years), Will Sydnor (three years), Rasheed Jones (one year)

Centers: Dorin Buca (one year), Christian Gurdak (three years), Gevonte Ware (three years)