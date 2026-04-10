Rutgers Basketball lands international transfer guard Lewis Duarte

Rutgers Basketball has its first transfer portal addition.

The Scarlet Knights have signed international guard Lewis Duarte, as reported by On3’s Pete Nakos. Duarte signed with New Mexico State in 2023, but did not appear in a game for them. He originally earned an offer from Rutgers out of high school.

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Duarte’s background

Originally a native of the Dominican Republic, Duarte played for Overtime Elite following his high school career at Victory Christian Center School. As a senior, he was named the NCISAA 1A North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year and received NCISAA 1A All-State honors.

He spent one year with Overtime Elite in its development system, and was rated as a three-star recruit and earned ten offers at the Division I level. Duarte redshirted the 2023-24 season with the Aggies due to eligibility issues.

The 6-foot-5 guard then played in the Dominican Republic for San Lazaro Jobo Bonito for the last two seasons. In those two years, he averaged 8.9 points, three rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in 21.3 minutes. He shot 60.5 percent on two-point field goals and 35.9 percent on three-pointers.

He is the cousin of former Oregon and NBA wing Chris Duarte.

Duarte now adds to a crowded backcourt room for the Scarlet Knights, as the team prepares to retain much of its remaining roster after six transfer portal departures, largely in the frontcourt.

Rutgers Basketball Roster Outlook

Guards: Tariq Francis, Lino Mark, Kaden Powers, Jamichael Davis, Imahri Wooten, Lewis Duarte

Forwards: Darren Buchanan Jr., Chris Nwuli

Centers: Gevonte Ware