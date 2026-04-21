Rutgers Basketball lands Manhattan transfer forward Will Sydnor

Rutgers Basketball is on the board yet again, as the Scarlet Knights have landed a commitment from former Manhattan transfer forward Will Sydnor, he announced on social media.

Sydnor spent his freshman year with the Jaspers in 2024-25 before sitting out the 2025-26 season due to an eligibility issue with his transcript, but that has since been cleared. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pounder becomes the second transfer portal addition to the frontcourt, after losing six members to graduation or the transfer portal.

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In 31 games as a freshman 2024-25, Sydnor put up 13.9 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists per game, and shot 45.1% from the floor and 34.8% from three. He started 29 of Manhattan’s 30 games and averaged 29.5 minutes per game.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Sydnor was recruited out of The Patrick School (NJ) and originally hailed from Bronx, New York, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was unranked as a high school recruit.

He spent his senior year with the Celtics in high school, but previously played at First Love Christian Academy in Pennsylvania, where he played alongside current Scarlet Knight guard Tariq Francis. Sydnor earned Non-PIAA Second Team honors as a junior.

Look for Sydnor to likely battle it out with Darren Buchanan for the starting forward spot on next year’s roster.

Rutgers Basketball roster breakdown

Here is how the Scarlet Knights’ roster currently projects with how many years of eligibility each have left, as the transfer portal closes on April 22nd.

Guards: Jamichael Davis (one year), Tariq Francis (one year), Lino Mark (three years), Kaden Powers (three years), Imahri Wooten (four years), Lewis Duarte (three years)

Forwards: Darren Buchanan Jr. (one year), Darin Smith Jr. (two years), Will Sydnor (three years)

Centers: Christian Gurdak (three years), Gevonte Ware (three years)

All returners but Powers have announced their re-signing with the program.