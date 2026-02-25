Rutgers Basketball Offseason Rumblings + Football Recruit Scoop: TKR Pod
In this episode of the The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, and Richie O’Leary discuss the latest rumblings about Rutgers Basketball’s roster ahead of the offseason.
The guys then go on to discuss the Scarlet Knights football program ahead of spring ball and their latest efforts on the recruiting trail.
The Knight Report Podcast Timestamps
- 00:00 Introduction and Overview of the Show
- 02:11 Rutgers Basketball Performance Analysis
- 06:25 Critique of Team’s Roster and Performance
- 10:15 Discussion on Roster Changes and Future Prospects
- 16:31 Evaluating Key Players for Retention
- 21:02 Predictions for Roster Retention and Future Moves
- 25:03 Recruitment Challenges in College Basketball
- 29:04 Coaching Decisions and Financial Implications
- 30:33 Women’s Basketball Coaching Situation
- 36:39 Football Recruiting Landscape
- 45:42 Transfer Portal Dynamics
- 49:06 Spring Sports Overview
The Knight Report joins On3 Sports
With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.
