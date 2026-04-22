Rutgers Basketball ranks Top 20 nationally in the Transfer Portal

In a pivotal offseason for Rutgers Basketball, head coach Steve Pikiell and staff have found early success in executing their plan for the Transfer Portal.

The Scarlet Knights’ transfer portal haul currently ranks 19th in the nation, per the On3 Transfer Portal Index. The tool measures a team’s production during the transfer process relative to its own roster, determining if a school has improved its team talent, stayed the same, or declined.

Rutgers Basketball has added four new transfers, while seeing the departure of eight players since the transfer portal window has opened, and since closed.

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Additions

The newest Scarlet Knight and former Manhattan Jasper Will Sydnor became the most touted addition. The 6-foot-8 forward ranked as the 87th (24th PF) overall player in the transfer portal. He averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds as a true freshman, but sat out last season due to an eligibility issue.

Christian Gurdak joins the Scarlet Knights frontcourt as the 236th (26th C) ranked transfer in the nation. The former top-200 recruit averaged 5.6 points and 4.4 rebounds for Virginia Tech last season.

Versatile scoring wing Darin Smith Jr. ranked as the 298th (47th SF) player in the transfer portal. The sophomore averaged 20.7 points for Central Connecticut State this past season, a top 25 scoring output nationally. Smith joins the Scarlet Knights just months removed from leading an upset over them on their home court.

The first addition of the offseason for Rutgers Basketball came from the international ranks, with guard Lewis Duarte. He spent the last two seasons in the Dominican Republic playing for San Lazaro Jobo Bonito, averaging 8.9 points and three rebounds. The 6-foot-5 guard joins the Scarlet Knights as the 234th (51st SG) ranked transfer in the nation.

Outlook

Rutgers Basketball’s efforts in the transfer portal ranks top-20 nationally, as all of the incoming transfers rank higher than the best of the outgoing transfers.

The eight departures from last season include Dylan Grant, Bryce Dortch, Dorian Jones, Harun Zrno, Denis Badalau, Baye Fall, Chris Nwuli, and Emmanuel Ogbole. Most recently, Grant became the first former Scarlet Knight to find a landing spot.

Despite the transfer portal window officially closing, Rutgers is not done. Hundreds of players remain looking for a new team, and the Scarlet Knights will continue to fill out their roster. Continue to follow The Knight Report for intel on how Rutgers will finish off their transfer portal class.

Rutgers Basketball roster breakdown

Here is how the Scarlet Knights’ roster currently projects with how many years of eligibility each have left, as the transfer portal closes on April 22nd.