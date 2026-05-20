Rutgers Basketball reportedly finalizing game against Syracuse

A former Big East foe is close to being back on the menu for Rutgers Basketball this season.

The Scarlet Knights are working with Syracuse to finalize a nonconference matchup between the two this upcoming season, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Wednesday morning. The game will also be set at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

A series that dates back 106 years will be revived for only the second time since conference realignment shook up the Big East.

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Series history

The two teams will meet for the 50th time in Brooklyn, but have not faced off since the COVID-19-wracked 2020-21 season, where Rutgers took down the Orange 79-69 at Jersey Mike’s Arena on December 8th.

They were also on the same side of the bracket in that year’s NCAA Tournament, and would have faced off for the second time in the season had Rutgers defeated Houston in the Second Round.

Syracuse holds a 39-10 lead in the series, with the first game played in 1920 (a 30-20 Scarlet Knights victory). The Orange commanded the series in Big East play under former head coach Jim Boeheim, with a 21-4 record against Rutgers. The matchup in 2020 was the first time the teams had played since both teams left the Big East.

Team outlook

Syracuse will be led by first-year head coach and former star guard Gerry McNamara, who led Siena to a MAAC title and an NCAA Tournament appearance. The Saints nearly knocked off top-seeded Duke in the first round despite being limited to only five rotation players, all of whom playing 40 minutes.

The Orange lost some talent in the transfer portal, including forwards Tyler Betsey (BYU) and Donnie Freeman (St. John’s), but McNamara brought over three of his top-performing players at Siena: guard Gavin Doty, and forwards Tasman Goodrick and Francis Folefac. The Orange also retained two freshmen in former highly-rated recruit Kiyan Anthony and forward Sadiq White.

The Scarlet Knights retained most of their rotation from last season, while adding five players from the transfer portal.