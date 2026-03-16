Rutgers Basketball Season Recap, Who Should Stay + Who Should Go?: TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss the Rutgers Basketball offseason and speculate who will leave via the Transfer Portal and who will return.

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00:00 Season Overview and Expectations

06:26 Optimism vs. Pessimism: The Current State

15:25 NIL Landscape and Financial Considerations

18:56 Evaluating Coaching Staff and Future Changes

30:23 Coaching Staff Changes and Offensive Philosophy

36:16 Evaluating Player Retention: Who Should Stay or Go?

52:38 Assessing Individual Player Performance and Future Roles

56:55 Freshman Decisions: Staying or Leaving?

01:00:08 The Polarizing Players: Lino Mark and Emmanuel Ogbole

01:03:56 Assessing the Roster: Who Stays and Who Goes?

01:08:49 The Center Position: A Critical Need

01:13:12 Future Prospects: Evaluating Remaining Players

01:17:59 Looking Ahead: Criteria for Next Season’s Success

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