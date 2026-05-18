Rutgers Basketball set to exhibition against St. John's

Rutgers Basketball and St. John’s will play in an exhibition to tipoff the 2026-27 season, St. John’s Head Coach Rick Pitino told reporters on Monday via a Zoom call.

The game at Madison Square Garden will mark the third exhibition between the two programs, as they played at St. John’s back in 2023 and at Jersey Mike’s Arena a year later in 2024.

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Tipoff time for the game is still to be determined and in the past two matchups, they were both charity games where the revenue generated from the game was donated.

The two programs have a rich history with one another, as they conference mates in the Big East from 1995 to 2012. The two have met on 42 different occasions, with St. John’s leading the series 28-14 all-time.

Last season, the Red Storm finished 30-7 (18-2) on the year before losing to Duke in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. On the flip side, Rutgers didn’t have as good of a season, where they finished 14-20 (6-14) and lost in the opening round of the College Basketball Crown tournament.

Both programs will have almost entirely new squads, as both Steve Pikiell and Rick Pitino have been very active in the Transfer Portal.