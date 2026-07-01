Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks 2026 Summer Media Day

Rutgers Basketball held their annual summer media day inside of the RWJ Barnabas Athletic Performance Center on Tuesday afternoon and Head Coach Steve Pikiell met with the media following practice.

Check out what coach Pikiell had to say during his press conference below.

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STEVE PIKIELL PRESS CONFERENCE TRANSCRIPT

What has jumped out at you so far about them?

STEVE PIKIELL: “Yeah, only a couple of these. This was like our ninth workout, and a couple of these were individual workouts. I mean, they’re good workers. That’s the first thing. They’re good. And we got a lot more experience.

Like, I like the experience. I like, you know, older guys. You know, they kind of take care of their bodies. They pick up things fast. We’re missing a couple of guys, very athletic, too, that didn’t practice today. They’re big and athletic, so we kind of missed their energy a little bit, but it’s been a good group.

Like, guys have gotten better that returned, and they’re bigger and stronger, and we’re bigger physically. And we’re still going to add a couple more players, too, so we’re going to get a couple more guys.”

What are your thoughts on what you see in center, starting with Christian Gurdak?

STEVE PIKIELL: “I mean, he just works. A terrific worker, you know, a terrific worker. And Buca’s been here. Christian’s been here a couple months. He got here early. Buca just got here, and he’s lost some weight. He’s got really good hands and catches. He’s impressive. He’s skilled. They can both shoot the ball.

So we finally have a five-spot that, you know, both guys can shoot past it and do some things. So kind of a little bit unique, and, you know, we’re going to add a couple more pieces to the front court there. You know, we’ll be much improved.

Are those two guys going to be centers, forwards?

STEVE PIKIELL: “They’re just going to be really good players. Yeah, two really good players. Yeah, I’m excited about it. We’ve got two or three at every position now, so now we’re just trying to add some really good quality guys.”

Steve, what kind of jump have you seen from Lino Mark from year one to year two?

STEVE PIKIELL: “Yeah, I mean, he’s bigger. First, he was 198, so he’s gained a lot of weight. Yeah, you just saw him. He’s a sophomore now. I think last year at this time, he was sore.He didn’t practice. You know, he’s good. Lino’s good. He’s a veteran guy now, and he’s improved his shooting. He’s improved his ball handling, you know, and he’s going to have a good year for us. He has to. He has to keep him healthy.”

How do you plan on filling out those remaining roster spots?

STEVE PIKIELL: “You know where we are, yeah. We’re going to get two more pieces, and, you know, excited about—guys can’t really talk about it, but, yeah, excited about the guys we’re going to add.”

With the guys that you’ve retained, and they’ve integrated the transfer providers, how has that process been so far? Is everyone pretty much on the same page?

STEVE PIKIELL: “Yeah, I mean, first of all, the best person in the transfer portal we got, she’s 5’6”, and her name’s Keli Zinn. She is the number one transfer portal person that we have, and because of her, we’re able to retain, like, our best scorer, our best leader, our best defender, junior, our best young talent, you know.

So I got to start with her in that, but the veteran guys have come in. They’re pretty mature, and they’ve blended. They work. They like the weight room. You guys saw some of the weight room workout. You know, Smitty’s been really good. He’s been from Central Connecticut, Sydnor from Manhattan.

Will’s been really good up until his injury. Those guys have been, you know, received from Coastal as a veteran guy. They don’t flinch with the work, you know, and they blend in. They blend in really well, and they’re good workers. So I like, you’ve got guys that work, and I think some of them have a chance to be really good defensively, too. So he’s real positive.”

What do you think of Kaden Powers? He looks a little bigger.

STEVE PIKIELL: “Oh, he’s much bigger. And Gevonte had a good spring. Like, those guys are bigger. He’s 200 pounds, so he’s put on some weight. I mean, he started 15 games for us.

You kind of tell he’s having a good summer, you know, kind of like a veteran, which is nice. That’s retention, a huge part of it.”

So what can you tell us about Lewis Duarte? It’s been reported you guys added him. He’s not here.

STEVE PIKIELL: “Yeah, I can’t really talk about, you know, the NCAA. You guys understand all the eligibility things, so it really has nothing to do with anything other than the NCAA and the G League and all that stuff. I can’t really tell you anything because I don’t know anything.”

Steve, speaking of eligibility, a new 5-for-5 rule just came into play. What are your overall thoughts on it? No more red shirts.

STEVE PIKIELL: “Yeah, I think it makes the NCAA’s life easier. They don’t have to deal with waivers. That’s really it. Gives guys five chances now to transfer.”

Obviously the money helped, but did you change your approach to the transfer portal this year, and if so, how?

STEVE PIKIELL: “Keli Zin. Yeah. And Rob Sullivan’s been awesome to have him. I think we hired ten people in the NIL space, so we were probably short ten people a few years ago. So, you know, Kelly’s been awesome. It’s all about that. She’s a worker, and she’s figuring things out. So, huge, huge difference, just like when you go shopping.”

Tariq Francis building off a solid year one. What were some of the things that he wanted to work on and get better at, and how do you feel like he’s done that so far?

STEVE PIKIELL: “Solid year one. I think the most points ever since Quincy Douby, first round draft pick, so I would call that a tremendous year one. But if he can do the same thing, I’d be thrilled. But he’s more of a veteran. He’s bigger. He’s been through it now. He’s been through the league. Expect a lot out of him. Scored the most points of any player since Quincy, which was what year? 2005. And I don’t know, fifth leading free throw shooter in the country or something like that. He’s unique. He’s unique. And he’ll have a really good year. He’s durable. He’s tough. He’s good.”

Steve, how do you get the new players to understand the physicality they’re going to face in the Big Ten? How do you get them up to speed on that?

STEVE PIKIELL: “Yeah, it takes a little time. We haven’t even really started hitting yet and everything. We’re just trying to bring some of these guys along. But yeah, they’ll figure it out. Our non-conference schedule, we’re going to be playing Houston. If you don’t know physicality, that’s as good a team as… We’ll get more physical in practice, but it’ll be nice to have a few more bodies to it.”

What kind of role do your returning players play in that, making them understand the physicality?

STEVE PIKIELL: “Yeah, a huge role. I tell you, one of the great guys, and he may be one of the last four-year guys, but JMike, an awesome leader. So to have him back again as he leads us in every category in June has really taken on some leadership qualities as physical as any player that we have.

So to have those guys kind of setting the tone for things makes my life a little bit easier. We go from being one of the youngest teams the last two or three years in the country. Christian’s played in the ACC. Buca’s played in a million games throughout his career. Same with Rasheed Jones, he’s played a lot of games. I mean, Smitty scored 40 points in a game last year, 38 points.

That’s a lot different from the team you had last year with six, seven freshmen. Yeah, I mean, we have size now in every position. Again, we’re not done yet, and you guys didn’t see two of our more athletic players when we were over there riding the bikes.”

Has the experience that you have changed the way you approach your summer?

STEVE PIKIELL: “Yeah, I mean, right now, I’m trying to figure these guys out a little bit. I want to keep them healthy, and they were workers and stuff. But we’ve got to get back to the things we haven’t done the last couple of years.

Obviously, we have not rebounded the ball, and we brought in guys that have proven rebounds. We have not defended, and I think we’ve brought some guys in that can really defend. Again, we’ve got a couple more guys coming that I think can help us in both those areas, too. So, you know, you learn. You’ve got returning guys. You learn from the mistakes that were made last year.

I mean, we do play in the best league in the country, and now I think for the media, now you guys have to say that it too, because the only thing that was held against us is that we didn’t win a national championship. And I think the league is a monster, and I think our league won how many national championships? I think 11 or 12. I mean, we dominated college sports in every, you know, so I’m excited about this group. I think we’ve got more weapons. We’ve got more size. We’ve got older.

We’ve got more of it. I think we can score. I mean, Smitty can really score, Lino’s better. I mean, so returning guys have gotten better. That was a big part of our game plan. They’ve gotten stronger. We brought in some guys that have some, you know, resumes behind them. We brought in size, and we’re adding more size. So, you know, we filled a lot of voids. Again, Keli’s the most important person in the portal.”

You touched on all the transfers, except not too much about Rasheed Jones. Can you just talk about him, his game?

STEVE PIKIELL: “Yeah, I love Rasheed. I think he could be one of our best defenders, and, like, he’s been great. Like, he’s become a bit of a leader. He’s embraced, you know, he grew up in Big Ten country, and he’s excited about being here.

I mean, he kind of plays the one, two, three, and he can bang with some fours. Like, he’s a versatile, you know, guy. Scored a lot of points to coach. His coach loved him. Like, the conversations I had with his coach were amazing. And he stepped right in. He’s really, as it looks like, a veteran guy. Yeah, and he’s got great size. I mean, he’s 6’6″, and he’s athletic. Yeah, I’m excited about him.”

How long do you anticipate Will and Martin to be out for?

STEVE PIKIELL: “You know, Will’s been out for a minute already, so probably after the 4th of July. Probably get him back, and Martin will be back too. So, just a couple of sprains.”

Didn’t get to see Will today, but what have you seen from him so far?

STEVE PIKIELL: “Athletic. He’s very athletic, and he’s high energy, and he’s competitive. You know, all the things that his coach told me, like he likes to play, he likes to practice, he’s a worker. He’s gained some weight since he’s been here. But very bouncy and big, you know. And, yeah, can put the ball in the basket. Yeah, he likes to score.”

It looks like you’re bringing back your entire assistant coaching staff, all those people here.

STEVE PIKIELL: “Mike Larkin left. Mike is gone. You know, I really thought, like, we added 10 new pieces in the NIL. That’s like, those are my assistants. We talk all the time. We added what we really needed to in that department, and Rob now is able to just work with us.

So, to have him not working with two programs is a blessing. He’s now going to go on the road too and recruit. So, yeah, I’m excited about, you know, and I love my staff. It’s the same staff that brought us to the NCAA tournament. A few changes here and there, you know, but we’ll miss Mike. Mike was a horse, but he’s on to something. He’s on the road, I saw him in Texas last week. He’s running around. He’s now recruiting for us with a different uniform on. He’s a good guy, though. We’ll miss him. We’ll miss him. Thanks.”

Did you consider at all adding a new voice to the room?

STEVE PIKIELL: “We’ve got plenty of voices, yeah. The 10 NIL people are great voices. That’s the great voices that we added to the room. Most important voice is Keli Zinn’s. Yeah. So, we do have a whole new staff, and it’s nice to not sit there and wonder with Scott how we’re going to do a fundraiser at the, you know, Topgolf. It’s awesome. Awesome. Yeah, it is.”

You’ve got one freshman coming in. How’s he looking?

STEVE PIKIELL: “I’ll tell you too. Imahri’s been really, shoots the heck out of the ball. He’s really athletic. He’s been great. He’s really been an awesome kid. He doesn’t say a word. I mean, he just knocked his tooth out when he still practiced, and now he went running to the dentist. When was that? During practice, here. And, like, he never missed a beat.”

He lost a tooth?

STEVE PIKIELL: “Yeah.”

Where?

STEVE PIKIELL: “I don’t know, his mouth. That’s where his teeth are. I don’t know which one it is.”

I mean, where in the practice? When?

STEVE PIKIELL: “Right at the beginning. Right at the beginning. Yeah and then he came right back in, and, you know, in the past, those guys wouldn’t, you know, he’d jump right back in, and then luckily Rich got him an appointment at the dentist quickly, so he ran out of here. That’s why he didn’t do the running at the end. But he’s been a really good shooter. I mean, can really flat-out shoot it. He’s very athletic, and he’s picking up things, you know, like, and, yeah, he’s been good after a couple weeks.

He’s sore, like most freshmen are in the weight room, but, yeah, I’m excited. His ability to put the ball in the basket is really high level.”

Did you ever lose a tooth playing hoops?

STEVE PIKIELL: “No, I’ve done a lot of things. Not that, but he jumped right back into the drills. He didn’t even flinch. Didn’t even flinch.”