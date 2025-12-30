Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks Delaware State Postgame

Rutgers Basketball Head Coach Steve Pikiell met with the media following the Scarlet Knights’ ugly 65-50 win over Delaware State inside Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday night.

Following the game, Steve Pikiell spoke with the media to offer an immediate reaction to his program’s performance and talked about what he saw in the 13th game of the season.

STEVE PIKIELL: “Hey guys, thanks for being here, appreciate it. I want to thank the crowd, our marketing team, great job. It’s a tough day with the weather and it’s a Monday during the holiday season, so it was great to have a crowd.

And it’s good to get an old fashioned like Rutgers defense and rebounding and a win, proud of these guys. I challenged him before the game about getting us off to good starts and he gets a double-double and Reek’s been really good. But it’s nice to win a game with our defense was really good and we got to the free throw line and we made free throws.

So, 1-0 and we’re heading into the new year here and feel better about where we are today than a week or so ago.”

Hi Steve, yes, in terms of where you are with the 18 game league gauntlet coming up, what do you think of where this team’s at and its readiness for that challenge?

STEVE PIKIELL: “I just feel we’ve been working extremely hard the last few weeks. I think we’re better. So, I like it. We’ve added some defenses. It’s about our rebounding, quite honestly.

And we rebounded today. I thought they had a concerted effort of we’ve been preaching it and we’ve been talking about it and we’ve been sending them texts about it. It’s always about that.

And I think they got the message. It’s got to stay loud and clear because we’re getting ready to play some. Obviously, we play in a great league. So, we’ve got to rebound the basketball. And we also preached turning the basketball over. So, we turned it over way too much.

Six last game and then 17 here. So, we’ve got to continue to strive to get better in that area too.”

Just following up on the rebounding point, your team, Steve, have historically played tough physical basketball. Where is this team at in terms of that potential?

STEVE PIKIELL: “Getting there. Getting there. I feel, again, a lot better.

I think they’ve really practiced better. They put more time into it. They’ve watched more film. We’ve become more physical in what we’re doing. I mean, we’ve still got a lot of young guys. And, you know, they’ve got to learn and grow from the stuff.

But I like KP came off the bench today, gave us nine points. So, they’re showing signs of it. Just got to be more consistent. But I like we’ve got some more defenses. We’ve got some more tricks up our sleeve. And they’re getting better at it. I like that part of it.”

You mentioned the turnovers. As many turnovers as made field goals. Shot 30 percent from the field. Why do you think you guys weren’t able to get things going on the half court?

STEVE PIKIELL: “You know what the great part was? Like, it didn’t really matter because I thought we got good looks, first of all. I got to watch the tape.

But I thought we got some good open looks. But I love the fact that we got to the free throw line. That shows toughness.

And, you know, it was an old-fashioned rugby. We played great defense. And I thought we had stretches. We never had a four-minute section that I didn’t like defensively. So, ball goes in eventually. We got to the free throw line, which I love.

And we made all of our free throws, which hasn’t been a strength of ours either. So, you figure out a way to win. And, you know, you didn’t make shots.

And that’s what we’ve done in the past. And that’s a sign of a team that stayed with it the whole time and what have you. But I watched the tape. I did think we got a lot of open looks. That in and out. I think all seven of Harun’s shots were in and out just about.

And, you know, certainly need him to, you know, capitalize on a couple of those, too.”

To kind of touch on that, what do you feel like this offense needs to do, I guess, the most to kind of get back going and get to where you want it to be?

STEVE PIKIELL: “Yeah, I mean, you know, again, you can’t turn the ball over. So, 17 trips. Like, the way we were rebounding the ball today, if we turned it over, the last game, six. So, how do you figure six to 17? And at Seton Hall, we turned the ball over a lot. You know what I mean? So, the less you turn it over, the more shot attempts.

And the way we rebounded tonight, we were getting second attempts. So, that’s how we were scoring. So, got to finish more around the rim. Got to finish some stuff. 65 points isn’t.. I thought we should be in the 70s today. But, you know, we attack their zone. They play zone. They’re a little bit unique in how they play. And they do cause a lot of teams to turn the ball over.

You know, we spend a lot of time talking about that. And we got to take, you know, better care of the ball. June certainly turned the ball over. That’s not.. And DG with a couple that he’d like to have back. But we’ll keep growing from it.”

Coach, Bryce has, you know, kind of turned into the second option behind Emmanuel Bollet here. Do you anticipate that continuing into Big Ten play?

STEVE PIKIELL: “You know, he’s become a guy, A, that we can count on. We can do a lot of things with him defensively. He sees at the top of our press, too. You know, but Emmanuel grabbed rebounds tonight. Like, he was a presence there, too. So, it just depends.

The matchup sometimes, foul trouble. You know, but I can’t play him off the, you know, the four spot, too. So, his ball handling is important. Blocks the shot at the end, grabs rebounds, gives us great energy. You know, he can score a little bit more, too. So, he’s got to start, you know, putting up some more points because I think he’s very capable.”

A lot of teams have been adding guys or pursuing guys mid-season.

STEVE PIKIELL: “Yeah, let’s go. You got anybody for me? Let’s go. You got any eligibility left?”

I have four years.

STEVE PIKIELL: “Okay, let’s go. Let’s put you in. Let’s see if we can get you some eligibility here.”

I don’t know if that’s a good idea. Are you pursuing anybody

STEVE PIKIELL: “Yeah, you have to. Whoever’s out there, you try to pursue. You know, like, it’s a weird world. You know, I’d like to get a 36-year-old with four kids and hungry for a job.

I’d like to get one of those guys. We’ll see if one of those guys is available. But yeah, I mean, you got to pursue, you know, any lead that you have on anybody. And then, you got to go through all the steps to try to make it happen. It’s very complex. Sure, but as we said, you got to have a lot of experience.”

Do you anticipate adding anybody?

STEVE PIKIELL: “I hope. I hope. I’ll keep your fingers crossed. You’ll be the first one to know. Jerry, you too. I only have two years left. There you go. I’ll take you. You’re fast. You’re a track guy.”

You looked like you were getting a look at your press tonight. What do you think of the press? And how much will we see of it in Big Ten play?

STEVE PIKIELL: “Yeah, we’ve been.. You know, they’re creative at it and they’re getting better at it. So, it was effective tonight. It was effective in our last game.

Starting to get confidence in it. And, you know, I kind of like our personnel at times. When I have certain guys in, I go to it a little bit more.

But the fact that Bryce can play up on the ball helps me a great deal, too. So, we’re going to keep adding some stuff. We have some stuff we haven’t shown yet either.

So, you know, hopefully it’ll help our defense. I thought our defense was.. This is the first game I felt, you know, good about our defense. Like, I thought consistently every four minutes we were stopping them. Even when we weren’t scoring. We were scoring from the foul line. But we were stopping them. Appreciate you guys being here. Happy New Year, everybody.”

