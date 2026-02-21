Minnesota shoots the lights out in dominant win over Rutgers

Rutgers Basketball couldn’t extend their winning streak to three games on Saturday, as the Minnesota Golden Gophers went on to win by a final score of 80-61 on their home court inside of Williams Arena.

Early on, the Scarlet Knights looked sharp and jumped out to an early lead and looked poise for the first six minutes of the game. However once their offense cooled off, the momentum shifted quickly. The Golden Gophers put together a decisive 17–6 run and never looked back. Minnesota carried that surge into halftime, taking a commanding 36–23 advantage at the break.

The second half opened with both teams trading baskets for quite some time, as the Gophers remained firmly in control. Rutgers managed to trim the deficit to 10 points early on in the half, but that was as close as it would get. Minnesota’s offense just continued to fire on all cylinders, while Rutgers offense was a bit of the opposite and this prevented any type of comeback attempt.

The Gophers were extremely efficient offensively in this one, shooting an impressive 30-of-50 (60.0%) from the field. More specifically, Minnesota’s performance from beyond the arc was what led the way, as they connected on 15-of-26 (57.7%) three-point attempts. Rutgers, meanwhile, struggled to find consistency on both ends of the floor. As you can tell by the number above, they struggled defensively. As for their offense, they shot 24-of-54 (44.4%) from the floor. Overall, it was a difficult day offensively for the Scarlet Knights, and their defensive woes let to a red-hot shooting performance for the Gophers.

Up Next….

Rutgers Basketball will return home, as they welcome the Washington Huskies to town on February 24th for a Tuesday afternoon showdown. The game will tip-off at 6:30pm ET from Jersey Mike’s Arena and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.