Rutgers Basketball survives Northwestern in another OT thriller

Rutgers Basketball has played ten extra minutes in the last six days.

The Scarlet Knights (9-8, 2-4) Northwestern in the second straight home overtime game, and once again survived in the final minute 77-75.

Just like last week’s equally wild overtime victory over Oregon, Sunday’s game at Jersey Mike’s Arena saw Rutgers overcome a rough first half, eventually drawing close to even in the second half, but still needing a late rally to force overtime.

This time, the hero was Darren Buchanan Jr., who knocked down a game-tying free throw after hauling in an offensive rebound. He had a chance to ice the game again in the extra period, but missed the second end of two free throws.

Miraculously, though, he sprinted down the floor after the miss, and got a chase-down block of Wildcats (8-8, 0-5) guard Jake West‘s game-tying layup attempt to end the game. Buchanan finished the game with 14 points and ten rebounds for his first double-double as a Scarlet Knight.

Nick Martinelli led all scorers with a 34-point, 12-rebound double-double, taking over in the first half before finding his rhythm again late in the game.

Tariq Francis took over himself in the second half, bringing Rutgers back from deficit after deficit to eventually stay in the game, then regained his scoring muscle in overtime. He finished with 30 points for the third time in five games.

Martinelli takes over early

Head coach Steve Pikiell said before the game that — as Dylan Grant dealt with the flu — Buchanan would get the early assignment on Martinelli, a reigning All-Big Ten second teamer.

Martinelli — at least to start the game — took the challenge personally.

He scored 11 points early on, taking control by both spotting up from the outside and attacking the basket against any Scarlet Knight defender he faced.

He finished the first half with 15 points, and Northwestern’s offense began to slow down as he did.

A timely run cuts the gap

With the Wildcats beginning to pull away, Rutgers finally found a shred of momentum late in the first half, and took full advantage.

The Scarlet Knights ended the opening frame on a 10-2 run in the final four minutes. Pikiell threw a lot of different looks at Northwestern on the defensive side, mixing in both rotation centers and going small at certain points with Buchanan at the big spot.

On the offensive side, Rutgers finally knocked down shots with some more consistency, including Buchanan himself. The junior led the team with ten points in the first half, while Chris Nwuli provided some momentum of his own with his second three-pointer of the year to go along with four rebounds.

As Pikiell has said time and time again, the biggest key to victory comes on the backboards, and the Scarlet Knights attacked just that in the opening half. They finished plus-ten in rebounding in the opening half, led by a 10-4 figure on the offensive glass. Rutgers created extra opportunities on the glass and managed to slow down Northwestern’s momentum on the offensive end by keeping the ball away.

Staying even

Much of the second half went practically even. The lead changed multiple times as each team traded baskets, but neither could gain an edge on the other.

Francis came alive in the second half with ten points in the opening 12 minutes alone, including a big stretch where Northwestern took multiple five-point leads, but the junior guard knocked down back-to-back buckets to stay within a possession.

That trend even continued late in the second half, as the two teams still traded buckets and dry spells. Jamichael Davis knocked down a critical three-pointer with the shot clock winding down to bring Rutgers within three, then got a stop on the opposite end with under two minutes to play.

The Scarlet Knights then came up with another defensive stand, and Francis got to the free-throw line off a pump-fake. He hit both shots to give Rutgers a 66-65 lead with 36 seconds left.

The Wildcats had a chance to end it in regulation after Martinelli hit a go-ahead jumper with 26 seconds on the clock. Francis missed a midrange jumper of his own on the ensuing possession, and the scrum resulted in a loose ball, but Rutgers swiped the inbound pass. After another Francis miss, Buchanan grabbed the offensive rebound, drawing a foul on the putback attempt.

He split the pair at the charity stripe to send the game to overtime.

Another overtime

Each team scored on their opening possessions of the extra session, as Martinelli and Davis traded baskets, before the Scarlet Knights got another stop and Francis knocked down a floater.

After the teams traded buckets down the stretch, Rutgers came up with one last defensive stop to notch its second Big Ten win of the week, moving up the conference standings and keeping Northwestern winless.

Up next

Rutgers Basketball hits the road after a five-day rest for its next matchup. The Scarlet Knights will travel to Madison to take on Wisconsin on Saturday, January 17th.

That game will tip off at 2 pm (ET) and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.