Rutgers Basketball to participate in 2026 College Basketball Crown

Just when you thought the 2025-26 Rutgers Basketball season was over, the Scarlet Knights were invited and accepted a spot in the 2026 College Basketball Crown postseason tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rutgers is one of eight teams featured in the event, and they will face off against the Creighton on April 2nd at 10:30pm ET in the first round of the four day tournament. With the winner facing off against the winner of Stanford and West Virginia on April 4th.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to compete in the College Basketball Crown,” Rutgers Head Coach Steve Pikiell said. “It’s a great tournament with marquee teams from some of the best conferences in the country. Our players wanted the chance to keep playing competing together, and this gives us another opportunity to represent Rutgers on the national stage and continue building our program heading into the 2026-27 season.”

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Now for those of you that don’t know about the CBC, this is a postseason event that was created last year by the Anschutz Entertainment Group and Fox Sports. This is an incentivized tournament as the event had a total prize pool of $500,000 last year with the winning team receiving $300,000.

This year’s tournament however is a little bit different, as they decided to cut the event from 16 total teams down to eight, as they wanted to “streamline” the event and solidify it as a premier postseason destination.

According to the tournament’s schedule, the first round aka the quarterfinals will have two games take place on April 1st and two more on April 2nd. All of these games will be televised on FS1 and held inside MGM Grand’s Garden Arena.

The semifinals will take place April 4th and the Championship game on April 5th, with these matchups televised on FOX and taking place inside of T-Mobile Arena.

This will be the Scarlet Knights four postseason appearance under Steve Pikiell (Two NCAA Tournament bids, 1 NIT bid) and the program’s first since the 2022-23 season.