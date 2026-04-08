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Rutgers Basketball Transfer Portal Intel: Names To Monitor Early On

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary49 minutes agoOn3Richie
NCAA Basketball: MAC Conference Tournament Championship - Akron vs Toledo
Mar 14, 2026; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toledo Rockets guard Leroy Blyden Jr. (2) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Akron Zips during the first half of the men’s Mid-American Conference Championship at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

This past Tuesday marked the first day of the basketball transfer portal window and Rutgers Basketball reached out to several targets.

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