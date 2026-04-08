Rutgers Basketball Transfer Portal Intel: Names To Monitor Early On

Rutgers Basketball Transfer Portal Intel: Names To Monitor Early Onby: Richard O'Leary49 minutes agoOn3RichieRead In AppMar 14, 2026; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toledo Rockets guard Leroy Blyden Jr. (2) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Akron Zips during the first half of the men’s Mid-American Conference Championship at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn ImagesThis past Tuesday marked the first day of the basketball transfer portal window and Rutgers Basketball reached out to several targets.