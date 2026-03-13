Rutgers Basketball's season ends with loss to UCLA in Big Ten Tournament

After an underdog victory against Minnesota on Wednesday night in round two of the Big Ten Tournament, Rutgers Basketball couldn’t do much of anything against UCLA on Thursday as they went on to lose by a final score of 72-59.

The Bruins led for the majority of this one, as the Scarlet Knights had a slight early on in the game, but they were never able to get it back. UCLA was led by starting guard Donovan Dent, who had the first ever triple-double in Big Ten Tournament history with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists on the night. The Bruins also had the duo of guard Trent Berry and forward Tyler Bilodeau combine for 33 points to earn the victory.

On the flip side, some of Rutgers starters were completely shut down. The starting backcourt of Tariq Francis and Kaden Powers combined for six points on 2-of-13 shooting. The Scarlet Knights as a whole were led in scoring by Line Mark, who scored 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the game. No other Rutgers player was able to finish the game with double digits in scoring.

Overall, it was a rather ugly performance from Rutgers, as the season now comes to an end. Focus for Steve Pikiell and crew will now shift towards retention and of course the Transfer Portal, as the portal window is set to open up in just a few weeks from now on April 7th and will remain that way until April 21st.