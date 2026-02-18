Rutgers battles inefficiency again, loses eighth straight, at Illinois

It has been much of the same story for Rutgers Women’s Basketball amid an eight-game losing streak.

The Scarlet Knights (9-17, 1-14) fell 76-56 to Illinois in the second leg of a two-game road trip in the Midwest.

Rutgers got off to a solid start in the opening minutes for the third consecutive game, but the Fighting Illini (18-8, 8-7) took the momentum back quickly with fiery three-point shooting and a defense that took the ball away at a high level.

The main high note for the Scarlet Knights was a relatively positive bill of health, as both Imani Lester and Faith Blackstone returned from multi-game injury absences. Blackstone led the team with 13 points on an efficient 5-for-7 shooting clip. Lester scored nine points in 20 minutes, both returning from lower leg injuries.

Nene Ndiaye was the lone other scorer in double-figures for the visitors, as she struggled to replicate her back-to-back 25-point performances of the last two games. She scored ten points on a 4-for-12 clip from the floor, including an 0-for-4 mark from beyond the arc.

The underclassmen duo of Berry Wallace (21 points) and Cearah Parchment (20 points) dominated offensively for Illinois, combining for 41 points on 17-for-30 shooting from the floor. Parchment added a trio of three-pointers, as did sophomore guard Aliyah Guyton in her nine-point performance.

The Scarlet Knights did find a scoring burst late to even get to 56 points, turning a 32-point lead into 20 with a 14-2 run in the final minutes. It wasn’t enough to salvage a game-wide struggle to put the ball in the basket, though, as Rutgers was held to under 65 points for the eighth straight game — the span of the current skid — and has done so in 15 of 16 games against high-major competition and Princeton (No. 47 in the NET rankings).

It shot 39 percent from the floor and 4-for-15 (27 percent) from beyond the arc and turned the ball over 18 times.

Another solid start that fades quickly

For the third consecutive game, the Scarlet Knights got out to a solid opening stretch with an early lead, but the Illini quickly erased that momentum and took it for themselves.

Lester scored five points in the opening sequence, as both teams kept relatively even, but Illinois’ three treys helped put the home team ahead by a possession after a quarter, aided by an 11-5 run in the middle part of the quarter.

Rutgers trailed by just a possession after the first ten minutes, but the momentum was squarely pointed in the Illini’s direction, and they took full advantage in the second quarter.

Illinois opened the frame on a 15-2 run to pull ahead, including 12 straight points to open it. The Scarlet Knights suffered through another all-too-familiar extended scoring drought, going nearly seven minutes without a point in between the final 38 seconds of the first quarter and the first six minutes of the second.

Rutgers went into the locker room trailing by 14 after weathering the storm from there, including five straight points from Lauryn Swann.

The visitors struggled with both missed shots and turnovers during the run, with seven straight missed field goals and five turnovers. At one point, the Scarlet Knights recorded four turnovers in five possessions to open the quarter.

Illini pull away again

Illinois moved to a perfect 6-0 against Rutgers in four seasons since head coaches Shauna Green and Coquese Washington were appointed to their respective roles, with five of them coming in lopsided fashion. Last season’s 69-65 overtime heartbreaker was the lone game between the two since the start of the 2022-23 season to be decided by single-digits, with Illinois winning by an average of 19.7 points.

The Illini’s third-quarter performance locked in another blowout victory.

They outscored the Scarlet Knights 25-12 in the frame, including another Killshot — a team scoring ten or more unanswered points — with a 10-0 run to put Illinois up by 22 points.

The two teams traded baskets from there, but the lead continued to climb as the Illini continued to hit three-pointers, while Rutgers shot 5-for-13 from the floor and missed both three-point attempts. It committed more turnovers (six) than made field goals in the quarter.

Illinois continued to dominate the game for the rest of the time the top two scorers remained in the game, before the Scarlet Knights made their run in the final minutes. Glen Ellyn, Illinois, native Kennedy Brandt — hailing from two hours north of Champaign — hit two straight three-pointers in the final minute.

With the loss, Rutgers’ path to the upcoming Big Ten Tournament narrowed further.

Up next

Rutgers Women’s Basketball returns home after a two-game road trip for its next time out, hosting Penn State in a pivotal matchup with postseason implications on Saturday, Feburary 21st.

That game will tip off at Jersey Mike’s Arena at 4 pm and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.