Rutgers big man Baye Fall out after surgery on hand
Rutgers Basketball dropped their third consecutive game, falling to the red-hot Indiana Hoosiers by a score of 82-59 in Jersey Mike's Arena on Friday...
The Knight Report podcast breaks down new tight end commit Sydney Padilla and the latest on what's going on in the 2027 class....
Rutgers Football landed its first New Jersey recruit of the 2027 class with the commitment of West Orange HS tight end Sydney Padilla....
Rutgers Football players Antwan Raymond and KJ Duff were named to On3's Way Too Early Top 100 players in college football for 2026....
The Knight Report experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting, team news, and more....
Rutgers Women's Basketball was unable to follow up Sunday's win at Penn State, falling big to No. 7 Michigan at home on Thursday....
The Knight Report podcast breaks down new transfer cornerback commit Kevyn Humes and what's going on with the DC search....
One of the nation's top prospects in 2027, quarterback Israel Abrams meets with Kirk Ciarrocca and adds a new offer from Rutgers....
Rutgers Football sent out a new quarterback offer in the 2027 class in Illinois quarterback Jake Nawrot and he spoke about it here....
Rutgers Football has officially welcomed 33 new players to campus this week between high school and transfer prospects enrolling early....
TKR spoke with Inside Tulsa Sports publisher Chris Harmon to learn more about Tulsa EDGE transfer J'Dan Burnett....
Rutgers Basketball played a valiant defensive game in Iowa City, but the Iowa Hawkeyes escaped with a later victory in the final minutes....
Rutgers Athletics / SAMCO appoints former Penn State Director of Player Relations Dann Kabala as new Vice President of R NIL....
The Knight Report podcast breaks down new transfer edge commit J'Dan Burnett and what's going on with the DC search....
Rutgers Women's Basketball snapped a five-game skid and notched its first Big Ten win against Penn State and Kiyomi McMiller....
Rutgers Football has locked in a visit with a transfer edge rusher from the American Conference for later today....
It was a tough afternoon for Rutgers Basketball as it fell to Wisconsin 96-87 at the Kohl Center and remained winless on the road (0-4). [On3 Deal:...
Rutgers Football has scheduled a visit with a transfer defensive end from Colorado, originally hailing from Massachusetts....
Rutgers Women's Basketball looks for its first Big Ten victory against fellow winless opponent Penn State. Here's a look behind the numbers....
The Knight Report experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting, team news, and more....
Rutgers Football offensive lineman Kwabena Asamoah has been named to the 2025 ESPN All-American team....
A new mantra and role for Rutgers Basketball forward Darren Buchanan Jr. has helped him form a key role as part of two Big Ten wins....
Here's a look at the remaining needs for Rutgers Football as the Transfer Portal window is set to close early next week....
The Knight Report podcast breaks down Rutgers Wrestling adding blue chip recruit Anthony Knox + breaking down the B1G schedule....
Here's a look at every reception from Rutgers Football wide receiver KJ Duff in the 2025 season. Duff returns to the Banks in 2026....