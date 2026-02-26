Rutgers blows double-digit lead to Indiana in final home game

Rutgers Women’s Basketball’s home slate has come to a close, with zero victories in the 2026 calendar year.

The Scarlet Knights (9-19, 1-16) lost their tenth straight game on Wednesday, a 79-69 decision to Indiana — a team fighting for Big Ten Tournament positioning of its own — after holding two ten-point leads, and were outscored 27-13 in the fourth quarter. The most recent home victory came in a 54-45 win over Lafayette on December 20th.

The Hoosiers (16-13, 5-12) got off to a rough offensive start, unable to take care of the ball, but rallied in the fourth quarter to take control and notch a key victory in their battle to play in March.

Shay Ciezki scored a game-high 21 points to lead Indiana, as part of a resurgent second half. Ciezki was one of four Hoosiers in double-figures, also led by Maya Makalusky‘s 19 points and 14 from Nevaeh Caffey.

Rutgers had five scorers in double digits, led by 15 points from Zachara Perkins before fouling out in 27 minutes. Nene Ndiaye and Lauryn Swann added 14 apiece, as the former sat out the first quarter before playing 24 minutes in the final three.

“She is dealing with some illness stuff, and so we kept her out, trying to make sure that she had the requisite energy to play,” head coach Coquese Washington said of Ndiaye’s first-quarter absence.

The Scarlet Knights led by six points in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but a 13-1 run buried the home team and set Indiana up for a pivotal victory after trailing for much of the game.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Rutgers turns over the script in the opening half

The Scarlet Knights raced out of the gate, as Indiana trailed for all but 46 seconds of the opening half led by a stifling Rutgers defense.

The Hoosiers committed 14 turnovers in the first half alone, one shy of their season average, and the Scarlet Knights took advantage with 15 points off turnovers in that same stretch.

Even without Ndiaye, Rutgers opened with a 13-3 run, before Indiana responded with a 9-0 run of its own as some of the Hoosiers’ top three-point threats started knocking down shots. The Scarlet Knights were able to gain some breathing room with two straight baskets late to lead by five after one quarter.

Indiana kept up the perimeter pressure, though Rutgers was able to cling to its lead by continuing to force turnovers, even as the offense dried up. It took over six minutes to hit a field goal to start the second quarter, a refrain all too familiar to this year’s offense.

The offense woke back up late, and just like the first quarter, two key baskets in the final minute gave the Scarlet Knights a two-score lead up 36-32. Kaylah Ivey went into the locker room as the team’s top scorer and only in double figures with ten points.

“I thought just our attention to detail, in terms of we wanted to pressure, we wanted to deny certain players touches, and I thought we did a good job of that as the game went along,” said Washington on the defense’s early success forcing turnovers.

Both sides collapse late

It felt like it was only a matter of time until Indiana’s offense got out of its rut and got going, but once it did, Rutgers found itself in trouble.

Swann and Perkins knocked down three-pointers to open the half and tied the Scarlet Knights’ biggest lead of the game at 40-30.

From there, the Hoosiers continued their relentless pressure on the rim and three-point line, storming back ahead to take the lead with a 13-2 run over the next three minutes. Ciezki worked through a quiet third quarter with just one field goal attempt, but Makalusky and Caffey made up for her efforts with drives and kick-outs to keep Indiana in contention.

Rutgers managed to restart its own offense down the stretch, regaining a two-score lead in the second half of the quarter, and went up by four points heading into the final frame.

The Hoosiers fully took over in the fourth, working another 7-0 run to take the lead before sealing it late. Ciezki took over in the final quarter with eight points, helping take the lead before Indiana hit its free throws late.

The Scarlet Knights ended the game hitting just one of their last seven field goals in the final six minutes.

“I thought down the stretch we had — in the fourth quarter, the last five minutes — we had too many empty possessions,” Washington said on the final stretch. “We had a couple turnovers, we fouled. We got some good looks also, that we just missed. So it was a combination of things that kind of put us into a little bit of a dry spell, and then went down on the other end, and we didn’t get the stops.”

Washington makes her case

Saddled with an 11-60 record in Big Ten play over her four seasons, Washington made her case for another season, after answering with a succint “yes” if she felt she had deserved another season at the helm.

“When I look at this year, our biggest issue this year has been the availability of players,” she said. In particular, the players that we brought in out of the portal this year. I think, you know, going into last week, our top six players had played something like 45 minutes together this year. I even think you saw tonight when they’re out there together, they can be pretty good, but they have not just been on the court together this year for a variety of illnesses and injuries and different things.”

Washington has two years remaining on her contract following the conclusion of this season, and if the Scarlet Knights were to make a change, they would owe a $1.675 million buyout.

“I have all the confidence in the world and this coaching staff, I have all the confidence in the world, in these players, but we have not had this year the availability of everybody in a manner that allows us to be productive and to be successful on game day,” she added.

NIL support — or lack thereof — has been no secret among the entirety of Rutgers’ athletic department, but with the new administration in place, Washington voiced her confidence that the Scarlet Knights are in a better place.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that the new administration has recognized that we’re in this space, and whether you agree with it or not, how you feel about it doesn’t matter,” said Washington. “As a coach, you want to be in a position where you can put a team out there, and have the resources to put a team out there that can compete. So I’m 100% fully confident in our new administration that they, not only that they understand it and recognize it, but they’re doing the work to make it possible.”

Up next

Rutgers Women’s Basketball travels on the road to close out the regular season with a trip to Lincoln to take on Nebraska on Saturday, the Big Ten’s penultimate day of the season.

That game will tip off at 2 pm and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.