Rutgers commit James Cocozzo set to reclassify to 2026, will join program this season

On Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers Football was reclassify yet another 2027 recruit, as offensive lineman James Cocozzo took to social media to announce his decision.

The 6-foot-4, 292-pound interior offensive lineman is from Stillwater, New York and played for Stillwater High School, where he was the highest ranked offensive lineman for the Scarlet Knights in the 2027 class, however he will instead reclassify and join the program immediately and be with the team for training camp next month.

“First, I would like to thank my parents for all the sacrifices,” Cocozzo said via Twitter/X. “I would also like to thank the coaching staff at Rutgers for giving me this opportunity, as well as the coaching staff at Stillwater for all of their support. I am excited to say I will be joining the class of 2026.”

Never miss breaking news or another TKR article again. Click HERE to sign up for The Knight Report’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters

When Cocozzo committed back in early April, he spoke very highly of the coaching staff, specifically assistant coach Scott Vallone and offensive line coach Jim Turner. Vallone was his main recruiter, while Turner is his future position coach and was the first commit for Turner since he joined the program this offseason.

“I love the environment that the coaches and players make there, and the standards that they are held to,” Cocozzo told The Knight Report. “I like the way that Coach Turner runs his offensive line, kind of like a hard-nosed old school coach.”

Cocozzo’s ranking will change a little bit with the reclassification, but as for his current ranking, he’s an 88 overall, the No. 41 overall interior offensive lineman, and the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2027 class.

James Cocozzo’s recruitment

As for Cocozzo as a prospect, we can only go based off his 2024 sophomore year film as he missed all of last season due to an ACL injury, but has recovered quite well and done a ton of rehab since then. During that 2024 season, he did not allow a single sack or quarterback hurry and earned Times Union First-Team honors as an offensive tackle.

Prior to that, he also had quite the year as a high school freshman in 2023, where he played linebacker and posted a school-record 137 total tackles and earned first-team Times Union small-school all-star honors.

Cocozzo also has some good football genes in his family, as his father Joe Cocozzo played at University of Michigan and earned First Time All-Big Ten and Second Team All-American in 1992 before being drafted in the third round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. He would go on to play several years in the NFL, appearing in 77 games and 48 starts, including Super Bowl XXIX where the Chargers would end up losing to the San Francisco 49ers.

Going back to the younger Cocozzo, in the end he chose Rutgers over eight other offers from the likes of programs such as Maryland, Penn State, Syracuse, UConn, Virginia Tech and a few others. The Nittany Lions were the program pushing the most as of late.