Rutgers cornerback Cam Miller accepts all-star showcase invite

Cam Miller will have one more game to suit up in college.

The Rutgers cornerback has accepted an invitation to participate in the annual Hula Bowl, joining fellow Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and safety Jett Elad in the festivities. The game is the nation’s longest-running college All-Star game dedicated to seniors around the country.

Miller recently completed a four-year collegiate career in the Big Ten after originally hailing from Fernandina Beach in Florida.

After a standout career at Fernandina Beach and Trinity Christian Academy, Miller committed to James Franklin and Penn State as a Rivals Industry four-star and top 250 recruit in the 2022 class.

He played in 40 games over three years in State College, with five starts at cornerback. He recorded 56 tackles, eight pass breakups, and an interception during that timeframe, including playing in four New Year’s Six bowls — two in the College Football Playoff — and a Big Ten Championship Game in 2024.

Following an Orange Bowl CFP semifinal appearance in 2024, Miller opted to enter the transfer portal for his senior season. He landed on the Scarlet Knights, a program that also recruited him in high school.

In his lone season in Piscataway, Miller started all 12 games and recorded 47 tackles — 2.5 for loss — with six pass breakups and an interception. He also scored a touchdown in the season-opening win over Ohio after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone.

Miller will have a chance to show off his skills in the All-Star setting in Florida.

What is the Hula Bowl? When will it be played?

The Hula Bowl is one of the older post-collegiate all-star games that has been taking place since the 1940s. It was named the Hula Bowl originally because of the game previously being played in Hawaii, but has since been moved to Florida in recent years. This year’s game will take place in Orlando, Florida on January 11th. 2026, with kickoff set for 12:00pm ET on CBS.