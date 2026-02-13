Rutgers DC Travis Johansen Introductory Presser Breakdown: TKR Pod

In this episode of the The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, and Alec Crouthamel break down everything Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano and new Defensive Coordinator Travis Johansen had to say at Johansen’s introductory press conference.

00:00 Introduction and Overview of the Press Conference

02:37 Greg Schiano’s Insights and Confidence

10:11 Travis Johansson’s Introduction and Philosophy

10:59 Key Themes from Johansson’s Press Conference

19:04 Reflections on Coaching Changes and Future Prospects

