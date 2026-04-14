Rutgers Defensive Tackles coach Luke Carrezola talks Spring Practice: Press Conference

Rutgers Football continued spring ball this week on Tuesday afternoon, and Defensive Tackles coach Luke Carrezola spoke to the media for his first spring football press conference of the season.

Carrezola spoke for roughly five minutes and addressed a range of questions, including his promotion this offseason, reuniting with Dennis Dottin-Carter and much more.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now

Full Luke Carrezola Presser Transcript

I want to ask you about this new role and your familiarity with the staff, but just in particular, how has this adjustment been in the spring been for you as part of that learning curve?

Yeah, it’s been awesome. I mean, bringing in Coach Johansen, it’s one of those things that, you know, I think it’s pretty rare that somebody comes in and we just click right away. And then in terms of the familiarity with the program, you know, I think bringing in Coach Dott, me and Coach Dott have a really long, strong history together. Obviously playing for him back in my playing days and then working for him after. You know, I couldn’t think of a better person to work with. And, you know, just knowing our relationship, you know, I know that we got the right guy to come in and improve.

Who are some of the tackles that have stood out so far this spring?

Yeah, I think the guys coming back are excited and they’ve been doing it the right way. Guys like Zaire Angoy, I mean, he just attacks the work. He loves football. When you have guys that love football and then you know that they come out every day, you don’t have to question their effort. They come out and get better. [Keshon Griffin], you know, Griff comes back strong, you know, and just those guys relying on those two guys to really, you know, they have one year of starting in the Big Ten and going to have to rely on them heavy to, you know, pick it up and now lead the group, you know, and they’ve been doing a great job answering that.

What’s it been like, you know, going from assistant to now leading the room?

Yeah, it’s been awesome. I mean, I’m really, really fortunate. I mean, this is a place that’s meant a lot to me. I’m obviously my older brother, Paul, played here for Coach Schiano in his first go-around. So I came up grown, you know, coming to the games, you know what I mean? And my family has deep ties here. Both my parents are from Jersey. So to be able to come down and make that type of impact and be here for the past couple of years, you know, I’ve grown really close with this group, you know, and, you know, through thick and thin, we’ve stuck together, you know, so to be able to be in charge of that room now, it’s been truly a blessing. I love it.

I know you mentioned it already, but I want to expand on your relationship with Dennis Dottin-Carter. When did you find out that he was going to come here and you guys were going to work together again? And what is that relationship like as coaches now together?

Yeah, yeah, it’s great. He’s somebody that I’ve been in contact with my whole coaching career. So, I mean, bringing him back when I found out the news from Coach, you know, because obviously Coach asked me about him. And, you know, I just knew that he was the right guy. You know, you look at the players that he’s developed in his past and you look at the production that the defensive lines that he’s, you know, been in charge of in the past. It’s been outstanding. So I know that, you know, working with him and developing guys like Travis Jones back in the day at UConn and everything and Eric Watson, a couple of professionals that we worked with together, you know, us coming back together. It’s just it’s been seamless.

Doug [Blue-Eli] obviously missed the year last year with injury. Where is he at and what kind of impact do you think he can make?

Doug can make an impact. You know, I think, you know, I’m excited for him. He’s the type of guy that’s just been every day working to get back.I mean, there’s no question about it. He’s doing everything we asked for on and off the field to make sure that he’s coming back 100 percent. And that’s where his head space is at to come in and make an impact.So he’s been great in this process.

A guy like Rondo Porter comes in out of the transfer portal, has a lot of explosion to his game. I guess what has he brought to this defensive line, and what’s the outlook for him?

Yeah, I mean, Rondo is one of those guys that has, like you said, a lot of explosion, but a lot of career snaps, too. You know, and I think with that experience, we’re going to, you know, that’s something that he’s going to come in and also make an impact as well. So I think being able to rely on guys that have been in those situations and now have to do it on a bigger stage, just training him and getting him ready for that. But he’s been great in the meetings and everything that we’ve asked him to do, too. It’s clicking for him fast, and you can tell that he’s played football.

When you look back at last year and evaluating what you want to be better at next year, is there anything at the defensive tackle spot that you’re pinpointing and thinking this group has to be better at this?

Yeah, I think in general, you know, we have to play better defense. And in order to do that, you need to stop the run. And I always think, you know, when you look at the most violent, tough group, it should be that defensive tackle group. So I think we have to take great pride in that.And that’s something that I’m seeing those guys do this spring. You know, they’re owning it, you know. And it starts with us up front, and we know that.And we’ve got to get the job done.

We just spoke with Charlie Noonan just a few moments ago, and he had this position last year that you’re now in. Did you talk with him at all about the acclimation process? And do you still talk with him, or is it now just kind of moving forward?

Yeah, Charlie’s been awesome. I mean, he’s one of those guys that, again, when I came and tamed the Rutgers as a kid watching growing up, you know, I used to watch Charlie Noonan and Scott Vallone, you know. So if I have any questions about defensive tackle, they’re right down the hallway, you know, and they’ve both been great. And, you know, Charlie’s been great, too, working with him last year and getting his input and his intake, especially on the guys that he worked really closely with, just to get a better feel for those guys so we can make it click faster and get it in the right direction. But, I mean, to have those two guys in the building, especially Charlie, he’s been nothing but fantastic. And we stay in contact every day with these guys, no question.