Rutgers routed at USC as Trojans pull away in the second half

For ten minutes, Rutgers Women’s Basketball had USC on the ropes.

The Scarlet Knights (9-13, 1-10) held a 15-12 lead over the Trojans (13-9, 5-6), forced six turnovers, and held the home team to a 5-for-19 mark from the floor.

30 minutes later, USC found its bearings and rolled to a 71-39 victory.

Rutgers was dominated after that opening quarter, getting outscored 59-24 — including 42-16 in the second half — and finishing the game with the same amount of field goals in the first quarter (seven) as it did in the final three quarters combined. It ended the game shooting 14-for-58 from the floor, a 24.1 percent clip.

Zachara Perkins and Imani Lester were the lone Scarlet Knights in double figures with 12 and 11 points on 4-for-14 and 4-for-15 shooting from the floor, respectively. Rutgers only had five scorers on the day, as Faith Blackstone (six points, 2-for-10 shooting), Kaylah Ivey (six points, 2-for-7 shooting), and Lauryn Swann (four points, 2-for-10 shooting) made up the remainder of the scoring. The Scarlet Knights were without leading scorer Nene Ndiaye for the second time in three games, marking the second straight year the two teams faced off without their leading scorer.

Rutgers managed just eight points apiece in the second, third, and fourth quarters.

The Trojans’ trio of Kara Dunn (18 points), Jazzy Davidson (16 points), and Kennedy Smith (11 points) controlled the game on both sides of the floor, recovering after a rough start shooting the ball. Davidson also added three steals and a block.

They took control in the rebounding department, finishing with a 57-32 advantage on the glass, including 25-11 on the offensive side. A whopping 15 of those offensive rebounds came in the second quarter alone.

Rutgers hangs tough on defense in opening half

The Scarlet Knights took the lead after ten minutes thanks to a strong effort on the defensive side to open up the game.

USC shot 26 percent from the floor in the opening frame, and its offense looked out of sync for much of the opening stretch. Rutgers took advantage, scoring ten points in the paint and six points off turnovers to pull ahead early on, leading by as much as six in the later minutes of the quarter.

The Trojans managed to string together solid possessions with a 7-0 run after that 11-5 Scarlet Knights lead to take the lead of its own, but Lester ended the quarter with two straight baskets to pull ahead by three.

The offensive struggles for both teams continued into the second quarter, as neither team was able to gain an edge until the midway point of the frame.

After a 3-for-18 start from the three-point line, USC exited a timeout with a new focus, putting more pressure on the rim in a tie game. The Trojans only attempted three more three-pointers in the quarter, and worked a 10-0 run in the ensuing two minutes, where all three field goals came in the paint, with four free throws added in. The double-digit lead gave USC some more space to operate, as the missed shots returned for both sides.

Another key piece of the puzzle for the Trojans widening the lead was dominating the glass. They racked up 22 rebounds in the second quarter alone, and scored 11 second-chance points while taking nine more shots.

Blackstone scored the final four points in the last three minutes to pull Rutgers back to within single-digits and went into the locker room trailing by six. Her layup with 23 seconds left snapped a seven-minute drought without a field goal, and was one of just two made looks in the frame at a 2-for-14 mark.

The gap widens out of the break

The Trojans stormed out of the gate in the second half and took full control of the game quickly.

USC saw positive regression in a big way, shooting a blistering 9-for-11 from the floor — converting on all six field goal attempts from two-point range — and knocking down a trio of three-pointers.

Dunn and Smith added seven points on 3-for-3 shooting apiece, while Davidson scored four points with three rebounds and assists.

The Scarlet Knights again struggled to put together any stretches of consistent offense with a 3-for-16 mark from the floor. As it has too many times this season, the offense once again fell into a long scoring drought, going nearly five straight minutes without a point, and went through nine minutes between the third and fourth quarters without a field goal.

The Trojans went on a 16-2 run within that stretch and put the game out of reach towards the end of the quarter, and set up a fourth quarter with the result set.

They opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to push the lead to past 30 points, before Perkins went on a personal 8-2 run over three minutes to account for all of Rutgers’ scoring in the final ten minutes. USC ended the game on a 7-0 run to close out a statement victory.

Up next?

Rutgers Women’s Basketball stays out in Los Angeles for the second leg of a two-game set in California, as the Scarlet Knights will take on No. 2 UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Wednesday, February 4th.

That game will tip off at 10 pm ET and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.