Rutgers finds overtime win against Oregon in a departure from the blueprint

Rutgers finds overtime win against Oregon in a departure from the blueprintby: Alec Crouthamel7 minutes agoAlecCr12Read In AppJan 5, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Lino Mark (2) and guard Jamichael Davis (1) celebrate after defeating the Oregon Ducks in overtime at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn ImagesRutgers Basketball got in the Big Ten win column in a wild overtime victory over Oregon, sparked by a potential new path for success.