Rutgers flips Aiden Gibson from Penn State, Adds Four-Star F Diego Garavaglia - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel react to Rutgers Football flipping 2027 four-star running back Aiden Gibson from Penn State.

The guys then go in depth on the flip, how it happened behind the scenes, and much more. After that, they dive into the commitment of Italian forward Diego Garavaglia for Rutgers Basketball.

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The Knight Report Podcast Chapter List

0:00 – Intro & Breaking News: Aiden Gibson Flips to Rutgers

Flips to Rutgers 1:00 – Sponsor: FanDuel & USMNT World Cup Disaster

4:00 – Setting the Stage: How Gibson’s Recruitment Unfolded

8:00 – Damiere Shaw : The Best Recruiter on the Staff

: The Best Recruiter on the Staff 12:00 – Gibson’s Athletic Profile: 6’1″, 215 lbs, 4.6 Speed

16:00 – Film Review: Vision, Pass Catching & Big Play Ability

20:00 – Running Back Room Depth Chart Discussion

24:00 – Penn State’s Recruiting Collapse & Matt Campbell’s Pressure

29:00 – Was It Money or Relationships That Sealed the Deal?

33:00 – Listener Comments & Class Ranking Reaction

37:00 – Jamar Taylor & Arnold Mugerwa Decommit Concerns?

& Decommit Concerns? 41:00 – Breaking: Diego Garavaglia Commits to Rutgers Basketball

Commits to Rutgers Basketball 44:00 – Garavaglia’s Background & FIBA U18 Eurobasket Highlights

47:00 – Roster Fit, Potential Starting Role & Lineup Projections

49:30 – Softball Addition, Opponent Preview Series Teaser & Outro

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