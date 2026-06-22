Rutgers Football 7on7 Camp Recap + More Offseason Talk - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel recap the Rutgers Football 7on7 camp, which featured a long list of top prospects.

After that, the guys talk about the BBQ visitor list and discuss how that went, along with several other Rutgers musings as the offseason continues.

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The Knight Report Podcast Chapter List

0:00 – Intro

3:00 – 7-on-7 Tournament Recap: Who Won & How

10:00 – Isaiah Alvarez Dominates for Don Bosco

12:30 – Wide Receiver Commits: Taylor, Alvarez & Mugerwa

17:00 – Other Rutgers Commits on Campus: Glenn, Lynch, Atariwa

22:00 – Big Man Academy Standouts & New Offers

25:00 – KJ Duff: Rock Star Status at Camp

29:00 – Jim Turner: Marine Culture & Karaoke Night

32:30 – Schiano Barbecue Recap & 2028 Class Early Returns

35:30 – NJ Recruiting Hit Rate Deep Dive

46:00 – Official Visit Window Full Recap: All 15 Commits

51:00 – Top Five Commits from the Class Breakdown

63:30 – Nike vs. Adidas: Nebraska Uniform Disaster

70:00 – QB Recruiting: Are They Passing This Cycle?

73:00 – Basketball Recruiting: Marlon Martinez Unofficial Visit

Unofficial Visit 79:30 – Dusty May to the Mavs: College Basketball Carousel Spinning Again

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