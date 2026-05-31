2027 Pennsylvania OL Jackson Albright commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football’s first Official Visit weekend has resulted in a new commitment today, as 2027 offensive lineman Jackson Albright from Pennsylvania announced his decision today.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounds offensive tackle hails from Warrior Run High School over in Turbotville, Pennsylvania, which is a little under three hours from campus.

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As for Albright as a prospect, he’s made quite the journey going from an all-state swimmer to a Power-Five offensive line prospect.

“So I actually started as a swimmer, where I was a three-time state qualifier and medaled at states three of those years including my last year as a freshman,” Albright told TKR. “After that, I took the leap into football for my freshman year of high school and honestly fell in love with it. I played flag football when I was younger and loved it. My mom is also a huge football fan and talked it over with my parents and they were all for it. So much so, that I’ve completely changed my body over the last year.”

In the end he chose Rutgers over offers from the likes of programs such as Buffalo, UConn, Syracuse, and Temple. He was originally expected to visit Syracuse next weekend for an Official Visit, but that will likely no longer happen.

Wade becomes the latest member of the 2027 recruiting class for Rutgers Football, as the class continues to grow with a high-level first weekend of visits on the docket.