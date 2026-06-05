Rutgers Football adds Arnold Mugerwa + Official Visit Preview - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel react to Rutgers Football landing a commit from 2027 wide receiver Arnold Mugerwa.

After that, the guys preview Official Visit weekend number two and finish up by talking about basketball’s newest international addition in Martin Tonejc.

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The Knight Report Podcast Chapter List

0:00 – Intro & Today’s Topics

5:00 – World Cup Group Stage & US Soccer Concerns

10:00 – Martin Tonejc Commitment Breakdown

Commitment Breakdown 14:00 – Tonejc Film Review & Roster Fit

18:00 – Lewis Duarte NCAA Eligibility Update

25:00 – Arnold Mugerwa: How Rutgers Landed Him

30:00 – Mugerwa Film Review & Player Analysis

35:00 – Dave Brock & Rutgers Wide Receiver Development Legacy

39:00 – Remaining Visitors from Weekend 1: Status Updates

56:00 – QB Recruiting Breakdown

61:00 – Weekend Two Visitor Lightning Round

74:00 – Over/Under on Weekend No. 2 Commitments

79:00 – Outro & Knight Report Subscription Plug

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