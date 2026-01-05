Rutgers Football adds Boston College QB transfer Dylan Lonergan

Rutgers Football has made a major splash early in the transfer portal cycle. The Scarlet Knights picked up a commitment from former Alabama and Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan, adding valuable experience and competition to the position.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 211-pounds, Lonergan hails from Snellville, Georgia and played for Brookwood High School. The former four-star recruit, who was ranked the No. 182 overall prospect and the No. 16 overall quarterback in the country for the 2023 class per On3, committed to Alabama as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. He transferred to Boston College ahead of the 2025 season.

Lonergan appeared in three games across his two seasons at Alabama and then won the Boston College’s quarterback competition ahead of his first season with the Eagles. He appeared in 10 games for BC, throwing for 2,025 yards and 12 touchdowns, to just five interceptions, all while completing 66.9% of his pass attempts.

His best performance of the season came against a Big Ten foe in Michigan State, where he threw for 389 yards and four scores, completing over 75% of his passes. He also put together a good showing in a near-upset against ranked Georgia Tech, throwing for 362 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

There are two connections to Lonergan here at Rutgers, as John McNulty was at Alabama as a senior analyst for both of his seasons at Alabama. He also was previously recruited by and built a relationship with current offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca as a high school recruit, where Ciarrocca heavily recruited him to Penn State.

With the loss of Athan Kaliakmanis, Lonergan joins a quarterback room consisting of redshirt-sophomore AJ Surace, redshirt-freshman Sean Ashenfelder, and true freshman Xavier Stearn. Surace, the most experienced of the bunch, has logged just 34 snaps in his career. Lonergan played 487 snaps last season alone, largely against power-conference competition.

Lonergan provides two valuable aspects the Scarlet Knights were severely lacking at the position, experience and insurance. His addition will make for a very intriguing quarterback battle throughout the spring ball and training camp.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.