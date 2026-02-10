Rutgers Football adds CBs coach Eric Finney + Julian Campenni to NFL: TKR Pod

In this episode of the The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss Rutgers Football hiring South Dakota assistant Eric Finney as the program’s new cornerbacks coach.

Along with that, the guys also discuss Julian Campenni leaving the program for a new job in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.

00:00 Coaching Changes at Rutgers Football

07:10 Analyzing Eric Finney’s Hiring

09:24 Julian Campenni’s Departure

16:40 Defensive Line Challenges

22:13 Transfer Portal Insights

27:56 Recruiting Strategies and Challenges

33:23 Upcoming Season Expectations

The Knight Report joins On3 Sports

With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.

