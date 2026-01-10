Rutgers Football adds Citadel transfer DB Bradlee Jones

Rutgers Football has added another piece to its rebuilding defense.

The Scarlet Knights landed a transfer portal commitment from defensive back Bradlee Jones from The Citadel, the program announced.

Jones will have one year of eligibility remaining after three years with the Bulldogs.

Player Background on Bradlee Jones

Listed at 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, Jones hails from Greenwood, South Carolina and played for Emerald High School, before committing to The Citadel as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. He is also a track star, and recorded a 10.31 100-meter time at the East Coast Relays for the Bulldogs in May of 2025.

In his three years at The Citadel, Jones appeared in 34 games from 2023-25, starting every game at cornerback for the past two seasons. In 2025, he recorded 53 tackles and eight pass deflections. He also returned a fumble for a score. According to Pro Football Focus, he posted a 75.0 overall defensive grade and a 74.5 coverage grade. In coverage this season, Jones allowed 29 receptions on 45 targets for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

As a sophomore in 2024, he registered 33 tackles and came up with five pass deflections. In an early-season tilt against Clemson, Jones had a pass breakup, sack, forced fumble, and blocked a kick. He received a 70.4 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus for the performance and a 72.8 overall defensive grade for the season as a whole. He also managed to block three kicks over the course of that season as a special teams ace.

The Scarlet Knights have already added one cornerback in Villanova transfer Zahmir Dawud to a cornerback room that has lost its three starters from last season. Cam Miller exhausted his eligibility, Jacobie Henderson transferred to Virginia, and most recently, Bo Mascoe transferred to Texas.

Jones becomes the tenth transfer portal commitment of the class, the sixth on the defensive side of the ball.