Rutgers Football adds Drake HC Joe Woodley + DC Adam Cox to staff: TKR Pod

In this episode of the The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss Rutgers Football hiring Drake HC Joe Woodley and Drake DC Adam Cox for defensive coach roles.

They discuss the resumes of both and how they fit into Travis Johansen’s defense. They close by diving deeper into the Johansen DC hire and answering some listener questions.

00:00 Introduction and Coaching Changes

04:52 Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Victory

09:55 Joe Woodley: A New Addition to the Coaching Staff

14:46 Adam Cox: The New Safety’s Coach

19:56 Recruiting Strategies and Coaching Experience

24:55 Final Thoughts on Coaching Hires

31:49 Final Transfers and Roster Outlook

33:42 Key Players to Watch

41:52 Coaching Philosophy and Player Development

45:42 Adapting Strategies to Personnel

49:23 Building Relationships with Players

55:51 Coaching Salaries and Market Rates

01:02:24 Trust in Coaching Staff

01:04:08 Athletic Achievements and Recognition

01:06:09 Financial Insights and Athletic Deficits

01:12:05 Future Prospects and Recruitment Strategies

01:16:44 Closing Thoughts and Future Outlook

