Rutgers Football adds Drake HC Joe Woodley + DC Adam Cox to staff: TKR Pod
In this episode of the The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss Rutgers Football hiring Drake HC Joe Woodley and Drake DC Adam Cox for defensive coach roles.
They discuss the resumes of both and how they fit into Travis Johansen’s defense. They close by diving deeper into the Johansen DC hire and answering some listener questions.
Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.
The Knight Report Podcast Timestamps
- 00:00 Introduction and Coaching Changes
- 04:52 Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Victory
- 09:55 Joe Woodley: A New Addition to the Coaching Staff
- 14:46 Adam Cox: The New Safety’s Coach
- 19:56 Recruiting Strategies and Coaching Experience
- 24:55 Final Thoughts on Coaching Hires
- 31:49 Final Transfers and Roster Outlook
- 33:42 Key Players to Watch
- 41:52 Coaching Philosophy and Player Development
- 45:42 Adapting Strategies to Personnel
- 49:23 Building Relationships with Players
- 55:51 Coaching Salaries and Market Rates
- 01:02:24 Trust in Coaching Staff
- 01:04:08 Athletic Achievements and Recognition
- 01:06:09 Financial Insights and Athletic Deficits
- 01:12:05 Future Prospects and Recruitment Strategies
- 01:16:44 Closing Thoughts and Future Outlook
The Knight Report joins On3 Sports
With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.
There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football team ahead of the upcoming Transfer Portal, latest recruit scoop, team news and more.
Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.
If you are having issues with accessing or logging in to the On3 network or The Knight Report, please email us at [email protected], and we will do our best to help you shortly!
💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?
Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →
TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM