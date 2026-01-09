Rutgers Football adds Eastern Michigan transfer OL Everett Small

Just a day after landed their first Transfer Portal offensive linemen, Rutgers Football has added another as former Eastern Michigan offensive tackle Everett Small took to social media today to announce his commitment to the Scarlet Knights.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 310-pounds, Small hails from Hamilton, Ontario and played for Clarkson North up in Canada before signing with Eastern Michigan as a member of the 2024 class.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

Small appeared in two games as a true freshman in 2024 for the Eagles, and the following year is when he really started to get things going, as he earned the starting center job out of camp, but was bumped over to left tackle after two games and started the remainder of game in that spot.

In his lone year as a starter, Small had some ups and downs, as he allowed 24 total pressures and three sacks on the season. According to PFF, he posted a 64.4 overall grade, along with a 61.6 pass block grade and 68.2 run block grade.

Small will now join the Scarlet Knights with position flexibility and will have three years of eligibility remaining.