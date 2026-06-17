Rutgers Football adds EDGE Dallas Ward + Big Recruiting Weekend - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel react to Rutgers Football landing a commit from 2027 edge rusher Dallas Ward from Georgia.

After that, the guys talk about the massive recruiting weekend for Rutgers Football, featuring the annual BBQ event with several top future prospects.

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The Knight Report Podcast Chapter List

0:00 – Intro & Today’s Topics

2:00 – Dallas Ward: How Rutgers Landed Him

4:30 – Ward Film Review: Edge vs. Interior Projection

7:30 – Staff’s Confidence Level on Ward

11:00 – Tyler Younger Update: Alabama Visit Looming

12:30 – 7on7 Camp & Schiano Shootout Preview

15:00 – 2028 / 2029 Barbecue Recruiting Weekend Overview

20:00 – Trent Buttles Official Visit Recap: Meeting Lamar Jackson

25:30 – Basketball Summer Practice Update & Lewis Duarte Eligibility

28:00 – Remaining Football Targets: Who’s Left on the Board

33:00 – Dallas Ward Position Projection & Edge Room Depth

36:00 – Baseball Transfer Portal Additions Overview

37:00 – Peyton Bonds: MLB Draft Combine Invite

47:00 – Women’s Basketball Recruiting Visitor

49:00 – High School Notes: Todd Decker Hired at Plainfield

53:30 – Outro

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