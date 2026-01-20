Rutgers Football adds EDGE transfer J'Dan Burnett + Latest on DC Search: TKR Podcast
In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss Rutgers Football adding another talented edge rusher in former Louisiana Tech / Tulsa edge rusher J’Dan Burnett.
After that, the guys go in depth on what’s the latest happenings about the Rutgers Football Defensive Coordinator search.
Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!
The Knight Report Podcast Timestamps
- 00:00 Welcome Back and Episode Overview
- 00:59 Jaden Burnett’s Commitment and Analysis
- 06:46 Recruiting Updates and Player Visits
- 12:32 Defensive Coordinator Search Insights
- 17:24 Speculating on Coaching Changes
- 24:38 Basketball Recap: Rutgers Performance
- 30:03 Closing Thoughts and Future Expectations
The Knight Report joins On3 Sports
With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.
There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football team ahead of the upcoming Transfer Portal, latest recruit scoop, team news and more.
Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!
If you are having issues with accessing or logging in to the On3 network or The Knight Report, please email us at [email protected], and we will do our best to help you shortly!
💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?
Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →
TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM