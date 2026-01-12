Rutgers Football adds Louisana Tech RB Clay Thevenin

Rutgers Football added a new member to its backfield as Clay Thevenin transferred in from Louisiana Tech.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Thevenin recorded 131 carries for 634 yards and eight touchdowns last season, along with 33 catches for 269 yards. He also recorded a PFF offensive grade of 77.7 (131st out of 445).

The 5-foot-10, 202-pounder spent two years at the JUCO level playing for Navarro College, where he totaled 240 carries for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 21 catches for 201 yards.

Thevenin marks the fourth member Rutgers added to its offense in the transfer portal, and will look to add some depth to a position group that lost CJ Campbell and Samuel Brown V.

Thevenin has two years of eligibility remaining.