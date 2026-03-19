Rutgers Football adds NFL assistant Jeff Carpenter to staff

Rutgers Football has added another NFL assistant coach this offseason, as this time the Scarlet Knights will bring in Los Angeles Chargers quality control coach Jeff Carpenter to the team an offensive assistant, sources tell The Knight Report.

Carpenter is a Ipswich, Massachusetts native and a Penn State graduate, he also was a graduate assistant for the Nittany Lions under now current Rutgers Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. He will not only reunite with Ciarrocca, but also will coach alongside him, assisting with the quarterbacks.

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Carpenter joins Rutgers Football after two seasons in the NFL, where he was a quality control coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2025, he worked with the tight ends and in 2024, he was primarily focused on developing the wide receivers.

During his time working with the wide receivers in 2024, the Chargers saw Quentin Johnston take a big leap in play, setting career highs while hauling in 55 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. Carpenter is also credited with helping to onboard rookie receiver Ladd McConkey, who set franchise rookie records with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.

Along with his time in the NFL, Carpenter also spent time at the college level working for Bryant, LSU, Penn State, Princeton, and Virginia Tech. He has coached quarterbacks, receivers and even offensive line throughout his career.

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