Rutgers Football adds long time NFL assistant Mike Sullivan to staff

Rutgers Football has added long time NFL assistant coach Mike Sullivan to the coaching staff as a Senior Offensive Assistant, sources tell The Knight Report.

The former NFL assistant spent time with various franchises, where he was either the Quarterbacks coach, Wide Receivers coach, or Offensive Coordinator. The connection to Rutgers is that he was Greg Schiano’s Offensive Coordinator down in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers for both the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

In his two seasons with the Buccaneers, he helped the franchise produce one of their best offenses in recent years as quarterback Josh Freeman set a franchise record for passing yards with 4,065 total yards. In that same year, he had wide receiver Vincent Jackson set a franchise record with 1,385 receiving yards.

As mentioned above, Sullivan spent a lot of time with various franchises. He spent a large chunk of his time with the New York Giants, as the wide receivers coach from 2004-09, quarterbacks coach 2010-11, 2015, and the Offensive Coordinator from 2016-17. During his time with the Giants, he’s credited with developing names like Plaxico Burress, Hakeem Nicks, Steve Smith, Mario Manningham, and others, while winning two Super Bowl with the franchise. Also it should be noted that Sullivan is also credited with giving Victor Cruz the idea to do the “Salsa” dance.

A native of Santa Maria, California, Sullivan played his high school ball down at Cabrillo High School in California before signing on to play his college ball at Army. He would go on to become an assistant coach for 32 total seasons between college and the NFL.

Previous Experience