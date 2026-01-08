Rutgers Football adds Rice transfer LB Ty Morris

Rutgers Football has hosted several linebackers over the past week, and has finally cashed in. The Scarlet Knights have landed a commitment from former Rice linebacker Ty Morris, he announced via his social media on Thursday afternoon.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 229-pounds, Morris hails from Houston, Texas and played for Dekaney High School, before enrolling at Rice as a 2023 recruit.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

Morris started out his career with the Owls in 2023, where he appeared in all 12 games mostly as a special teams player and some spot work on defense. He went on to become a starting linebacker in 2024 and that’s where he really started to shine, as he had 56 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks, while earning All-AAC Second Team honors.

This past year as a true junior, he finished with 88 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three pass breakups, and one fumble recovery, while earning All-AAC Honorable Mention. He played 94.6% of the Owls’ defensive snaps this past season, registering 827 snaps over 13 games. According to Pro Football Focus, Morris logged a 68.2 overall defensive grade, 76.3 tackling grade, 67.0 run defense grade, 63.3 pass rush grade, and a 67.4 coverage grade.

In a game against Houston he recorded 10 tackles, including six stops, and two pressures. In a matchup with Connecticut he tallied seven total tackles with one stop and four pressures. Morris saw his season high in snaps in a late season tilt against South Florida, with 80, and managed eight total tackles, three stops, and three pressures.

The Scarlet Knights have seen the departures in the linebacker room this offseason, as Dariel Djabome has exhausted his eligibility, and Sam Robinson entered the transfer portal. Morris immediately becomes a key addition to the defense, as the staff continues to rebuild a unit that saw historic struggles last season.

Morris was set to take official visits to West Virginia and Houston later this week. He will have one year of eligibility plus a redshirt year, if necessary, remaining.