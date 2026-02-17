Rutgers Football adds South Dakota transfer DB Mikey Munn

Just when you think Rutgers Football is done with additions to the 2026 roster, they add another as South Dakota transfer defensive back Mikey Munn announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights early Tuesday morning.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Colorado native played his high school ball at Windsor High School before enrolling at South Dakota as a Class of 2024 recruit.

In his first year with the program, Munn appeared in 12 games as a true freshman where he played mostly special teams. In 2025, he earned the starting gig in preseason camp as a true sophomore and continued to shine from there. Munn hauled in an FCS best five interceptions and a team-high 10 pass breakups to go along with 59 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

On top of that, Munn has the combination of length and speed that Head Coach Greg Schiano looks for in his cornerbacks, previously clocking a 10.53, 100m dash for his high school track team.

One of the biggest priorities in the Transfer Portal this offseason for Rutgers was the cornerback position, as they lost their top three guys in Cam Miller (graduation), Bo Mascoe (Portal – Texas), and Jacobie Henderson (Portal – Virginia). With Munn now in the fold, he becomes the fourth cornerback to join via the Portal alongside Bradlee Jones (Citadel), Kevyn Humes (Maryland), and Zahmir Dawud (Villanova).

Munn will have two years of eligibility remaining.