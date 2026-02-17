Reacting to Rutgers adding South Dakota DB transfer Mikey Munn: TKR Pod
In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss Rutgers Football adding yet another talented cornerback in South Dakota transfer Mikey Munn, who was an FCS All-American last season.
The Knight Report Podcast Timestamps
- 00:00 Introduction to Mikey Munn’s Commitment
- 02:57 Mikey Munn’s Athletic Background and Skills
- 05:57 Evaluating Rutgers’ Cornerback Room
- 08:52 Mikey Munn’s Performance Metrics
- 12:02 Potential Impact on Rutgers’ Defense
- 14:56 Discussion on Other Transfer Prospects
- 17:58 Fan Reactions and Future Outlook
- 30:51 Injuries and Player Performance
- 33:03 Defensive Strategy and Coaching Impact
- 39:20 Coaching Changes and Future Prospects
- 44:11 Recruitment Strategies and Development Focus
- 50:36 Quarterback Concerns and Team Dynamics
- 01:02:02 Basketball Team Updates and Performance Review
The Knight Report joins On3 Sports
With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.
