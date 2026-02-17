Reacting to Rutgers adding South Dakota DB transfer Mikey Munn: TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss Rutgers Football adding yet another talented cornerback in South Dakota transfer Mikey Munn, who was an FCS All-American last season.

00:00 Introduction to Mikey Munn’s Commitment

02:57 Mikey Munn’s Athletic Background and Skills

05:57 Evaluating Rutgers’ Cornerback Room

08:52 Mikey Munn’s Performance Metrics

12:02 Potential Impact on Rutgers’ Defense

14:56 Discussion on Other Transfer Prospects

17:58 Fan Reactions and Future Outlook

30:51 Injuries and Player Performance

33:03 Defensive Strategy and Coaching Impact

39:20 Coaching Changes and Future Prospects

44:11 Recruitment Strategies and Development Focus

50:36 Quarterback Concerns and Team Dynamics

01:02:02 Basketball Team Updates and Performance Review

The Knight Report joins On3 Sports

With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.

