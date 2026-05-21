Rutgers Football adds transfer Long Snapper Talan Shields

Rutgers Football has added a new transfer today in long snapper transfer Talan Shields following an Official Visit to campus on May 11th, he tells The Knight Report.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound transfer joins the Scarlet Knights after spring one season at Southeastern University.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and get 50% off an annual subscription!

Shields hails from Tarpon Springs, Florida and attended Tarpon Springs High School. As a class of 2025 recruit, Shields was ranked a 4.5 star recruit and the No. 123 overall ranked long snapper recruit per RubioLongSnapping.com.

Following his high school career, the Florida native would end up staying close to home and enrolled at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. In his lone year at the school, Shields didn’t appear in any games and would go on to redshirt. Not too long after the season, Head Coach Adam Waugh ended up stepping down from his position due to health reasons and that’s when Shields would go on to enter the Transfer Portal.

Along with Rutgers, Shields also earned offers from Delaware State, Hampton, New Hampshire, and New Haven since entering the Transfer Portal in January.